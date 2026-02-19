“People Have No Idea”: NBA Coach Defends Joel Embiid From Media Criticism Amid 76ers’ Injury Announcement

For every dominant night he delivers, a fresh wave of durability questions seems to follow Joel Embiid. Now, someone in his inner circle is pushing back hard. The narrative surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers superstar has shifted from MVP-level production to constant concern about his knees. Yes, Embiid missed nine straight games in November and has sat out sporadically since. But when he’s on the floor, he’s still producing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points in January alone.

His longtime trainer, Drew Hanlen, says the public reaction often ignores a critical reality. “People panic, they are like ‘Joel Embiid’s out, oh no, is he seriously hurt?’” Hanlen said during an appearance on The Kevin O’Connor Show. “No, he’s just not 100%. He’s not going to push his body to a place where he has in the past. People know all the surgeries, all the injuries. People have no idea the amount of pain that he’s played through just to try to give his team a chance to win.”

Hanlen’s message is clear: what fans interpret as fragility is often calculated caution. After multiple surgeries and years of playing through discomfort, Embiid is prioritizing long-term availability over short-term optics. And according to his trainer, that shift shouldn’t be mistaken for softness – it’s sustainability.

Apart from Embiid, Hanlen works with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Maxey, Bradley Beal, and more. Despite working with all elite stars, the trainer highlighted Embiid’s dedication to basketball and his unmatched skill level. During the interview, there was another example where Hanlen revealed details about the sheer determination of the 76ers star has shown despite the constant injury absences.

“People didn’t realize, so the Olympics happened. Obviously, people know that he was, you know, kind of dragging himself through the Olympics, but it was a chance for him to actually win.” After the Olympics, Joel Embiid played just 19 games. Last year, he appeared in only 39, so availability concerns trail him everywhere.

But Hanlen feels it is unfair to question the 76ers’ star, who doesn’t duck from challenges. In the last 10 games that Embiid has played since the middle of January, he has dropped less than 25 points just once. The former NBA MVP is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over 31 games this season, while the Sixers (30-24) are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference standings.

He was free of the minutes restrictions that had plagued him over the last few seasons. He sat out three of the last five Sixers’ games headed into the All-Star break with soreness in his right knee. The Sixers have lost six of their last seven games in which Embiid doesn’t play. After the break, the 31-year-old will miss the clash against the Hawks.

“While participating in a right knee injury management program during the All-Star break, Joel Embiid reported soreness in his right shin,” the team shared in a statement. “Following a consultation with doctors, Embiid has received daily treatment, while progressing through on-court work and strength conditioning. Further updates will be provided later this week.”

This scrutiny isn’t unique to Embiid – it’s a rite of passage for high-usage stars whose bodies bear the league’s heaviest loads. Kawhi Leonard endured years of “load management” backlash with the Clippers, sitting out over 85 of 246 regular-season games across three seasons despite denying intentional rest, with his camp stressing real injuries over policy games.

Similarly, Anthony Davis has battled the “injury-prone” label amid MCL tears and freak mishaps, his agent, Rich Paul, blasting “scripted” media narratives while Davis toggled between criticism for playing hurt and sitting out the playoffs.

Joel Embiid on Sixers losing trust

Even Embiid squashes any rumors that questioned his work ethic. “It’s like when people say, he’s lazy, this and that,” Embiid said. “First of all, you can’t be lazy if you start playing basketball at 16 and then make it to the league in three years. It’s been tough. But I’m always going to fight.” Despite all the negativity surrounding him, the Cameroon star revealed one person in the 76ers who never gave up on him.

Two weeks ago, when the Sixers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, Embiid credited 76ers Athlete Care vice president Simon Rice for playing a major role in helping him return to the court.

“We figured it out, the schedule, and what we have to do every single day to make sure that I’m prepared and I feel good,” Embiid said. “His name hasn’t been mentioned, but I thank guys like Simon Rice. He’s been probably the main guy when it comes to everything. I would say probably everybody gave up on me. He’s the one guy who just kept trying to figure it out.”

This season, Joel Embiid has stated that he is feeling himself again. The stretch of injuries and reports questioning him was a tough period. But the support of Rice and Hanlen, alongside his family, helped him find his form.