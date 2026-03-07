“People Not Gonna Talk About It”: Luka Doncic Fires Back at Critics After Lakers-Pacers

Luka Doncic was back to doing the spectacular things against the Indiana Pacers. He compiled 44 points and 9 rebounds to help the Lakers bounce back after a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Slovenian set the tone from the very beginning, scoring nearly half of his points in the first quarter. However, his effort against the Pacers didn’t only involve putting the ball in the basket.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Doncic responded to the defensive challenge by being active. He collected three steals and two blocks in the contest against the Pacers. With criticism rampant on his defensive activity and constant complaining, the six-time All-Star decided to fire back after his complete performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I know people are not gonna talk about it never so just trying to do my job. Trying to be more aggressive, being more engaged, so just trying to do better on defensive end,” Luka Doncic said about his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

I won’t say Doncic suffered from scrutiny for no reason. At times, his emotions led him to be out of position. But over the last few games, that seems to have been fixed. Speaking about tonight’s performance, Doncic recorded a defensive rating of 98.6. The only player who generated a lower rating was Rui Hachimura, and he played eight fewer minutes than his teammate.

This performance was more than just Doncic showing a commitment to the defensive end. The Lakers were without LeBron James and Deandre Ayton. The Pacers barely turned the ball over, connecting on 33 assists against the Lakers. The Purple and Gold needed Luka Doncic to be imposing more than ever. He answered with sensational play on both ends of the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Slovenian can do so consistently, the Lakers could be a formidable threat even in a packed Western Conference. And alongside Doncic, there’s one player who has genuinely changed JJ Redick’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers have hit the jackpot with Luke Kennard

The Lakers bench lacked life, ranking at the bottom before the trade deadline. They were a subpar shooting team. Luke Kennard has quickly changed that. It took some time. Luka Doncic always felt Kennard needed to shoot more. It appears that the adaptation period is over, with the former Grizzlies sharpshooter settling in nicely.

His efficiency is absurd as it is. Kennard leads the NBA in three-point percentage, hovering around 50%. Over a five-game stretch, the 29-year-old has made 14 triples for the Lakers. Having a consistent contributor to manage tough offensive stretches has changed the way the Purple and Gold play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luke again, for probably the fifth or sixth game in the last seven, was just a real difference maker for us offensively,” said Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers ranked 20 in three-point percentage before the All-Star break. Luka Doncic shot the ball at a high volume, and spacing wasn’t perfect. But since Kennard’s introduction, everything is different. Since the season resumed, the Lakers are tied with the Hornets as the best shooting team in the league. It’s no surprise that their shooting numbers soar with Luke Kennard on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

And he isn’t a one-trick pony. The veteran guard shows high activity on the defensive end. It’s allowed the Lakers to polish some of their poor principles. They have won four of their last five and beaten opponents by an average of 18 points.

The bigger test still awaits the Lakers. They play the Knicks and the Timberwolves next. So far, they have been troubled when facing the stronger teams. These fixtures will display what the Lakers’ ceiling could be for this season.