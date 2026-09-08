Peyton Watson Allegedly Put NBA Future Ahead of Nuggets’ Playoff Push, Reveals New Report

Peyton Watson’s final months with the Denver Nuggets have taken another dramatic turn. The 23-year-old previously stated he fell under pressure to come back sooner from his injury. Now, a new report has shed more light on why the young forward remained sidelined throughout the round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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Watson was coming off the best season of his NBA career and was headed towards restricted free agency. Denver, meanwhile, entered the playoffs hoping to make another deep run around Nikola Jokic. Watson’s defensive versatility could have been valuable against Minnesota’s athletic wings, but he never made it back onto the floor.

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“Privately, Watson’s camp had decided he wouldn’t play. The exact state of his health might forever remain murky, as it depends on who you ask. The Nuggets felt strongly that Watson could’ve suited up by the end of the series but was slow-playing his return to protect his contract value,” five league sources told The Denver Post.

This has become one of the most controversial parts of Peyton Watson’s departure from Denver. The Nuggets reportedly believed their young wing was capable of returning later in the series, while a source close to Watson offered a completely different assessment. According to that source, the 23-year-old was not in position to play, and Rich Paul, his agent, had to step in.

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Returning on an injured hamstring could have jeopardized both his health and his upcoming free agency. Even Paul agreed to this and faced backlash from a certain section of the fans.

“You’ve got to remember, he didn’t finish the season. He didn’t play in the playoffs. He was dealing with a hamstring injury, soft tissue injury. And when you’re dealing with those injuries, you have to be very careful in your return. Guys want to play, and you have to protect them from themselves in that moment,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast. “Because you’re up for a contract and it’s the playoffs, and I’ve had a pretty good year, so I need to play. And it’s important to protect that.”

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Appearing on Michael Porter Jr.’s Curious Mike podcast, Peyton Watson also felt the Nuggets accelerated his rehabilitation too quickly after his initial injury.

“I remember feeling pressure to get back and get some games under my belt to warm up before the playoffs,” Watson said.

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He later re-injured the hamstring against Utah, with an MRI showing the injury had returned to the same Grade II level as the original strain. Watson acknowledged that he felt the process had been rushed. Even other Nuggets stars have pushed through playoffs despite facing injury.

Braun in 2026, Porter in 2025, and Gordon in both years are some of the examples. The Denver Post also revealed that “the source close to Watson said that Gordon was among the people advising him to be careful with his return.”

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The timeline helps explain why the situation became so difficult. Watson initially suffered the Grade II right hamstring strain against the New York Knicks on Feb. 4. Peyton Watson missed 19 games before returning in late March. But after only a handful of appearances, he aggravated the same hamstring against the Jazz on April 1. The setback ended his regular season and ultimately ruled him out for Denver’s six-game playoff loss to Minnesota.

That second injury also changed the conversation around Watson’s free agency. He had emerged as one of Denver’s most important young players, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.1% from three during the 2025-26 season. His two-way growth made him one of the Nuggets’ biggest offseason priorities.

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Denver needed him for the playoffs, while Peyton Watson had a major financial decision ahead. That’s why even the free agency negotiation ended after a seven-week stalemate. The Nuggets sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade.

The 23-year-old agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with Cleveland that includes a player option and a trade kicker. Denver received an unprotected 2031 first-round pick from Cleveland and a 2032 second-round selection from Sacramento in the deal.