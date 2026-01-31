76ers Co-owner Josh Harris Issues Public Statement After Being Named in Jeffrey Epstein Files

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris has been pulled into renewed scrutiny after the Justice Department released a new batch of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein. Among the documents were emails involving Harris, whose name has surfaced again in connection with Epstein. Harris’ name first appeared in the Epstein files last September.

In the wake of the latest revelation from the Justice Department, Harris released a statement to clarify his appearance in the highly sensitive case.

“Josh Harris never had an independent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Harris sought to prevent Epstein’s attempts to develop a corporate relationship with Apollo. As these emails indicate, Harris sought to avoid meeting with Epstein, cancelling meetings and having others return his calls,” Harris said through a spokesperson.

The statement echoed his stance from 2021. While still a member of Apollo Global Management, Harris reportedly was against the hiring of Jeffrey Epstein, which fellow co-founder Leon Black was pushing. The dispute reportedly occurred in 2011, years after Epstein’s conviction.

Imago January 12, 2020: New Jersey Devils Owner Josh Harris meets with the media after the firing of Ray Shero before the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the New Jersey Devils and and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game was played at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. /CSM. NHL 2020: Lightning at Devils JAN 12 – ZUMAc04_ 20200112_zaf_c04_132 Copyright: xBennettxCohenx

“Harris and Rowan — repelled by Epstein and concerned about damage to Apollo’s reputation — said no, and the conversations never advanced, according to the sources. Nevertheless, tensions between the co-founders over Epstein — particularly between Black and Harris — persisted,” The New York Post story claimed.

Leon Black parted ways with Apollo Global Management. It’s believed that his surprise decision to step down stemmed from tensions between the owners. 76ers Co-owner Josh Harris also exited the firm in May 2021, when the New York Post reported the previous falling-out.

The Philadelphia 76ers just can’t catch a break

The Philadelphia 76ers franchise has dealt with a series of distractions over the past few seasons. It was mainly from within the team. Joel Embiid couldn’t manage to stay healthy, dealing with persistent knee troubles. Problems amplified last season when Paul George faced a similar fate.

However, after showing incomparable patience with their stars, things are starting to take shape. Since December, Joel Embiid has only missed eight games. His minutes restrictions seem to have been lifted, now averaging over 30 minutes for the season. Embiid has notched up seven 30-point games in January, showing a clear uptick in his output.

Paul George is starting to settle into a new role. He’s operating as a tenacious defender, forming a strong combination with rookie VJ Edgecombe. Tyrese Maxey has emerged as the dynamic star holding the fort together. The Sixers are now the sixth seed, appearing to be genuine threats to emerge from the East if they can manage Paul George and Joel Embiid as they have.

While Harris has consistently denied any personal or professional relationship with Epstein, the re-emergence of his name in newly released federal documents places renewed attention on his role as a high-profile NBA owner. How long that scrutiny lingers remains to be seen, but the situation has once again pushed the 76ers’ ownership into an uncomfortable national spotlight.