76ers Face Another Big Blow Amid Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid Injuries After Latest MRI on 30-Year-Old Star

The Philadelphia 76ers are reeling. As the team’s play has declined since the trade deadline, injury troubles have piled up, beginning with key stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Now, as the team works to stabilize itself with the playoffs looming, the team faces even more uncertainty. Here’s what happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NBCS Philadelphia reporter John Clark, an MRI revealed that swingman forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has suffered a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his left elbow. So far, Oubre is expected to be out for about 2 weeks, and the team is likely to update his status as his recovery continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury occurred against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, amid a strong performance in which he played a team-high 38 minutes and scored a season-high 30 points. He and reserve guard Cameron Payne combined for a stunning 62 points in a 10-point win at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

This injury threatens to stall Oubre’s momentum. Fans might remember him missing nearly two months earlier this season with a left knee LCL sprain, and now, a key player next to Maxey is heading out, leaving rookie VJ Edgecombe to fend for himself in the team’s next game against the Detroit Pistons.

Oubre is having a solid shooting season after years of struggling from beyond the arc. He’s up to 36.1% from the season, which is the highest mark of his 11-year career, and still maintains a solid 54.5% two-point percentage. He’s averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s Injury Deepens the Sixers’ Growing Availability Crisis

With Kelly Oubre Jr. now joining the injury list for the 76ers, their outlook for the season continues to get bleak. After trading away backup guard Jared McCain at the trade deadline, the team has struggled with burdening their backcourt core of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Now, Maxey has been ruled out for at least the next three weeks with a tendon injury in his fifth right finger. Star center Joel Embiid has battled injury all season, and is now out with a right oblique strain, with no clear timeline on a potential return from the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, star wing Paul George is still serving his 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s Anti-Dr*g Policy, and is not available to play until March 25th, nearly two weeks from now.

This leaves the team with just one of their usual starters in Edgecombe, who has already taken a massive role for the team this season. The rookie is eighth in the league in minutes per game at 35.1, and has missed just seven of the team’s 65 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless Payne can recreate that 32-point performance on a regular basis, the Sixers’ play-in positioning might be in jeopardy. Only time will tell how things turn out.