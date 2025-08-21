76ers Face 2 Options Over Quentin Grimes and One of Them Leads to Lakers

The NBA offseason has slowed to a near halt. Most of the big names are off the board, and rosters across the league are largely set heading into training camp. But in Philadelphia, one major storyline continues to hang over the franchise, and it has everything to do with Quentin Grimes.

Unlike the usual late-summer free-agent limbo, Grimes’ situation is less about “if” he’ll be on a roster and more about “how” the Philadelphia 76ers plan to use him, or perhaps, whether they’ll use him at all. At just 25 years old, Grimes should be part of a long-term plan. Yet, stalled contract talks and a lack of suitors have left his immediate future in limbo. And with the Sixers standing at a crossroads of competing now versus reshaping for later, the way they handle this case might say everything about where the franchise is headed.

Before we dive into the team’s looming decision, let’s set the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of August 2025, Quentin Grimes remains a restricted free agent, one of only a handful of notable names still unresolved this deep into the summer. Philadelphia extended him a qualifying offer worth about $4.3 million, but beyond that, the two sides have struggled to find common ground.

Grimes’ camp is reportedly pushing for a multi-year contract in the range of $15–18 million annually, citing his strong three-point shooting (career ~39%) and defensive upside. The Sixers, meanwhile, are hesitant to commit at that level, especially with stars like Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid already anchoring the payroll.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This disconnect has fueled speculation that Grimes could gamble by signing the qualifying offer, betting on himself to prove his worth in 2025–26 and hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. But that route comes with serious risk: a crowded Sixers backcourt could cut into his minutes, and a dip in production would tank his value.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

So, where does that leave Philly? With two options, one of which could very well involve the Los Angeles Lakers.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 22, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Quentin Grimes (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Wells Fargo Arena (AZ). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The first path is simple, at least in theory: work out a multi-year agreement that keeps Quentin Grimes in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. Analysts predict a contract somewhere around four years, $67 million, with team flexibility in the final season. That kind of deal would secure a versatile 3-and-D wing who, when healthy, has shown he can swing games with his shooting and on-ball defense.

From the Sixers’ perspective, this option makes sense if they believe in his upside and value him as part of their championship window. They don’t have the luxury of letting assets walk for nothing, and Grimes’ ability to guard multiple positions while spacing the floor makes him a useful piece alongside stars.

But here’s the catch: if he underperforms or the team struggles with chemistry again, as they did last season due to constant injuries, Philadelphia risks tying itself to another mid-tier contract that limits flexibility. That hesitation is exactly why the second option is gaining traction.

The other scenario buzzing in league circles? Re-sign Quentin Grimes to a short-term, team-friendly deal, then flip him in a trade package. The most intriguing name linked here is Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reaves, coming off a breakout year where he averaged 16 points and 5.6 assists, is negotiating an extension with LA but seeking a significant raise, reportedly in the $20–25 million per year range. The Lakers, wary of overcommitting, have dragged their feet. If talks collapse, moving Reaves before losing him for nothing makes sense.

This is where the Sixers come in. Grimes, at a lower salary, could appeal to the Lakers as a younger, cheaper 3-and-D guard to slot next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic. For Philly, acquiring Reaves would add a valuable secondary playmaker and shooter, something they’ve sorely needed behind Maxey.

While nothing is imminent, insiders like Jovan Buha and Jake Fischer have pointed out that such a framework exists, and the Sixers have the assets to make it work. A potential package could feature Grimes, a draft pick, and filler salary for Reaves.

Other teams lurking on Quentin Grimes

The Lakers aren’t the only team keeping tabs on Quentin Grimes. The Detroit Pistons have cap space and interest in adding young talent; however, they appear to be monitoring from afar rather than pushing aggressively.

That lack of strong external suitors only reinforces the idea that Philly holds most of the leverage here. They can afford to wait, though the longer negotiations drag on, the bigger the distraction it becomes for a roster that already has plenty of chemistry questions to answer.

No matter which path they choose, the Sixers are walking a fine line. Grimes’ production is solid but not star-level, and his injury history raises concerns. Last season, split between Dallas and Philly, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 51 games. Good numbers, but not quite enough to demand a massive payday.

If the Sixers keep him and he stagnates, they risk sinking money into a rotation player. If they trade him, they could miss out on the breakout year many believe is coming. And if he accepts the qualifying offer, they might lose him outright in 2026.

via Imago Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 76ers enter the 2025–26 season as arguably the league’s biggest wild card. On paper, they have the talent to contend, but years of injuries and roster churn have left their chemistry shaky at best. How they handle Quentin Grimes could be the clearest signal yet of their true intentions: are they all-in on competing now, or quietly preparing to pivot toward the next era?

The outcome won’t just impact Philly; it could reshape the Lakers’ backcourt plans, influence other trade markets, and even serve as a case study in how restricted free agency is evolving under the NBA’s new CBA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Quentin Grimes might not be the biggest name on the market, but his stalled free agency has become one of the summer’s most fascinating sagas. For the 76ers, the choice is clear but complicated: keep him in the fold long-term or use him as a trade chip for a player like Austin Reaves. Either way, the decision will ripple across the league.

And now, the question is yours: If you’re the 76ers, do you commit to Quentin Grimes as a long-term piece, or flip him now while his trade value still holds?