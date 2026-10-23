76ers Give Fitting Reply to Booing Home Crowd as LeBron James Stuns Cavs With Biggest Comeback of His Career

LeBron James’ first home game in a 76ers uniform nearly turned into a disaster. His former team, the Cavaliers, built a massive 29-point lead. A lead difference that Bron hasn’t chased in his 24-year-long career. It left the home crowd frustrated enough to boo its own team before halftime.

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Well, there’s always a first time for everything.

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The Sixers responded after the break, rallying for a 114-106 victory that marked the biggest comeback win of James’ NBA career. The team heard the disgruntled fans, and they had the answer on the court.

The Cavs controlled the opening half, taking a 69–45 lead into the locker room as Philadelphia struggled with turnovers and missed opportunities. The boos, as the video circulated on the internet, reflected the growing frustration inside the arena, with the Sixers looking nothing like a team capable of mounting a comeback.

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LeBron James addressed the first-half blunders after the game.

“We’re still new to each other. We had some turnovers that were kind of unforced. We had some moments with an open look, and we didn’t take it. That will happen early in the season. As we continue to build our offensive sets and our defensive sets, we will have some bumps in the road.”

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That was the entire story, though.

The game changed after halftime, as Philadelphia outscored Cleveland 69–37 over the final two quarters to complete the turnaround. Notably, the biggest comeback in LeBron James’s career was 25 points against the Pacers back in 2017.

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And speaking of the second half, James pointed:

“Tonight we knew we gave them some pick-sixes in the first half and we gave them offensive rebounds. We cleaned that up in the second half, and that’s the sign of a good team.”

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Tyrese Maxey led the team with 32 points supported by long-time teammate Joel Embiid’s 24. LeBron James finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, recording yet another all-around performance, clearly establishing his role on his new team.

The victory also gave the Sixers a second straight comeback win to begin the season, offering an early sign of how dangerous they could become once their new lineup finds its rhythm.

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The turnaround was not immediate.

It required a strong defense to begin with. And it was followed by a 15-0 run in the final quarter, breaking the game wide open. Guess what? The boos instantly turned into loud cheers.

LeBron James and hostile crowd not a new story

The reception in Philadelphia followed another tense night for LeBron James in New York.

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During his Sixers debut at MSG, Knicks fans chanted, “We don’t want you!” as he stepped to the free-throw line. It was a direct attack on James’ earlier comment in which he mentioned the Knicks as his first choice to play in free agency.

Philadelphia still secured a 106–100 victory. Another thriller.

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The hostile atmosphere came with James beginning a new chapter after spending more than two decades with Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles.

His arrival raised expectations for a Philadelphia team built around James, Embiid and Maxey, with Jaylen Brown also part of the roster. The names alone created excitement, but the opening games have shown that building chemistry takes time.

Moreover, James himself addressed Philly’s hostility even before stepping on the floor.

“They respect my game, they respect what I’ve brought to this game, they respect history, but they hated me.”

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However, he also knew what to do with the hate.

“I love that tension. I thrive on it. So now that I’m on their side, I need a little hate. So I hope we can just get some people that’s not, like, real Philly fans, and we just put them in the crowd so I can just get that tension.”

The Cleveland matchup made that challenge clear. The boos were a reaction to the Sixers’ performance, not simply to the presence of a new star.

For a team still learning to play together, that was a meaningful answer to the halftime boos. The Sixers will need greater consistency going forward. But their home opener showed they can recover when the game and the crowd turn against them.