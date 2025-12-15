76ers HC Issues Concerning Tyrese Maxey Injury Update After Missing Hawks Game

Philadelphia rolls into Sunday night sitting comfortably at 14–10, fresh off a steady 115–105 win over the Pacers. The momentum feels real, the rotation looks settled, and confidence is building. But as the Sixers gear up to face the Hawks, there’s one glaring hole in the lineup, Tyrese Maxey won’t be out there again.

Maxey is set to miss his second straight game due to illness, and Nick Nurse expressed concern. “We’re super concerned,” the Sixers coach admitted before tip-off. “We’re concerned because he’s sick and he wasn’t well enough to get on the floor here for a couple games. After Friday’s game, we thought he’d be at the plane to come with us, but didn’t make it.”

Still, there’s a hint of optimism. Nurse revealed he spoke to Maxey recently and expects him back soon. “I talked to him last night and he said he’d see me at practice Tuesday,” Nurse said. “I said I’m not sure we’re practicing Tuesday, but I’ll be there. Me and you, man. I’ll see you there… It is concerning, but again, he’s improving. Hopefully, it’ll get him to where he’s good enough to get back in action.”

(This is a developing story…)