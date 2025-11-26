76ers HC Issues Paul George Injury Update Ahead of NBA Cup Game

The Sixers rolled into another NBA Cup night knowing they’d already be shorthanded, but the hope was that Paul George might finally suit up again. That flicker didn’t last long. He went from probable on Monday to officially out by Tuesday afternoon, marking his third straight missed game. Not exactly the boost Philly fans were waiting for as they prepared to face the Magic.

When asked where things stood, 76ers HC Nick Nurse explained that George “reported soreness in the ankle after the game the other night. Has not been in anything since then, and we’re just trying to keep following up on that and seeing where he is.”

The issue cropped up during or right after the loss to the Heat, and since then George hasn’t been able to do much of anything on the court. For a guy who’s already missed 14 of the first 17 games, that’s a tough plot twist.

And if anyone was hoping for a timeline, Nurse didn’t have one tucked in his pocket. When pressed on whether more missed games were coming, he kept it honest: “I’m not there yet. We’re in the process of checking to see what exactly is wrong and what the extent of it is.”

Paul George’s Philadelphia chapter has felt like a never-ending injury documentary. The Sixers brought him in on a massive four-year, $212 million deal in 2024, hoping he’d be the superstar who steadied the franchise.

Instead, his first season stalled at 41 games before knee and adductor problems shut him down in March. Toss in ankle and pinky issues, and he never had a real shot at getting comfortable.

This summer became all about fixing what lingered. George went through arthroscopic knee surgery and eased his way into the new season with strict minute limits.

Fans finally got their first real look on November 17 against the Clippers, followed by quick outings versus the Bucks and Heat.

Three games in total, flashes of the old PG in short bursts. In just 22 minutes a night, he’s putting up 13.3 points, 4.7 boards, 3.7 assists, plus a steal and a block. Not vintage George, but enough to remind everyone why Philly invested.

Then came another bump. After logging a season-high 25 minutes in an OT win over Milwaukee, George slipped right back onto the injury report.

Thankfully, this time it isn’t the knee, the same knee that kept him out of the entire preseason and the first 12 regular-season games. Still, three games played is all Philly has gotten so far.

And until that ankle settles down, the Sixers are left waiting for the moment Paul George finally gets to start his season for real.

Shorthanded Sixers step into a cup test against rolling Orlando

The Magic–Sixers matchup was supposed to be a spicy NBA Cup night, but it’s turning into a battle of ‘who’s left standing?‘ Philadelphia walked in already juggling injuries. Joel Embiid was officially ruled out after starting the day listed as questionable.

Add Paul George, VJ Edgecombe, Adem Bona, and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the injured pile, and the Sixers suddenly look like a team running on duct tape and prayer.

Orlando isn’t fully healthy either, but they’ve kept the wheels turning. Paolo Banchero is still out, yet Desmond Bane has stepped into the spotlight, knocking down threes at almost his career clip and giving the Magic just enough firepower next to Franz Wagner.

They’re 2-0 in NBA Cup play, already holding wins over Boston and Brooklyn, and even short-handed, this group plays with the confidence of a team that knows it belongs in the mix.



Here’s what the lineup looks like for tonight’s game:

Philadelphia 76ers Orlando Magic Tyrese Maxey Jalen Suggs Quentin Grimes Desmond Bane Andre Drummond Tristan Da Silva Justin Edwards Franz Wagner Dominick Barlow Wendell Carter Jr.

So Tuesday night becomes less about star power and more about survival instincts. The Magic come in at 10–8, hungry to stay perfect in Cup action.

The Sixers, sitting at 9–7, need a spark after a tough loss to Miami, but they’ll have to find it without their MVP and their newest max-contract star.