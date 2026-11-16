76ers HC Makes Locker Room Announcement After LeBron James Passes Jason Kidd in Historic Career List

LeBron James’ value to the Philadelphia 76ers was on full display against the Indiana Pacers. The 76ers secured a 131-124 win on Sunday, with Bron recording 15 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. The victory also came with a major individual milestone, as Bron moved past Jason Kidd for third place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

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The Sixers had to manage without Joel Embiid, making contributions from the available players particularly important. Tyrese Maxey finished with 27 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Jaylen Brown led the team with 31 points. LeBron James’ performance was another reminder that his influence does not depend on leading the team in scoring. The significance of his accomplishment was recognized immediately after the final buzzer.

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During the postgame locker-room gathering, head coach Nick Nurse congratulated the team before offering James the game ball in recognition of his move into third place on the NBA’s career assists leaderboard. The Sixers uploaded that video on social media with the caption, “Another milestone for the King. 👑🏀.”

“Okay, hey, just real quick, good job,” began Nurse. “Want to just say, you guys, listen, long season, couple guys come in, you always got to be ready. Good impact there, Tacko (Fall), fight on, good job. Good win. (Then looking at LeBron and giving him the ball) You want this one? You’re in third all the time. Third. Come on, we got it.”

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James’ 11 assists against Indiana took his career total to 12,092, moving him ahead of Jason Kidd (12,091). Only John Stockton (15,806) and Chris Paul (12,552) remain above him on the all-time list. The reason Nurse also gave a shout-out to Fall was that it led to an interesting stretch during the cagey game.

With Philadelphia dealing with limited center availability, Fall’s presence provided some much-needed size. Following his introduction, the Sixers put together an 8-2 run, with LeBron James accounting for all eight Philadelphia points.

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The sequence began with four-time NBA champion converting two free throws after Fall secured an offensive rebound on a missed free throw. The 7’6″ Center then set a screen that helped LeBron James attack the basket for a driving layup. The 22-time All-Star followed that with a 21-foot jumper before finishing the stretch with a transition alley-oop from Maxey. Philadelphia led 82-73 with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter.

LeBron James later explained why the achievement meant so much to him, particularly considering the players who occupy the same historical leaderboard.

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“It’s super humbling. It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me,” James said. “Just the movement of the ball. Being able to find my teammates and put the ball on time and on target, and also just being linked with some of the greats that have ever played this game, and also a dear friend of mine, J-Kidd. So it’s pretty special.”

LeBron James’ basketball intelligence was also a talking point before the game.

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“He’s a walking NBA basketball AI machine. He’s so smart. Twenty-four years? I don’t think we’ll ever see this again,” Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle said.

It wasn’t just opposing coaches who recognized James’ abilities. His teammates also made sure to credit the 41-year-old for the way he created opportunities for those around him.

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Playing alongside LeBron James requires constant movement and awareness because the veteran is always looking for teammates who can create an advantage. A reporter also asked Bron about how his teammates were adjusting.

“Hit them in the head a couple of times,” James hilariously revealed. “You’re going to ask VJ for sure. I hit VJ a couple of times. There were a couple of times he didn’t finish his route in practice early on in training camp. I told him, ‘Even when you don’t think you’re open, you’re going to be open.'”

For Maxey, however, there is no need for such reminders. The two have already developed a strong connection, having worked out together during the last six summers.

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“He has a super high basketball IQ. He makes you want to cut, play without the ball, always have your hands ready, and be prepared to score because he’s that unselfish and he’s going to find you,” Maxey said.

The win was a reminder that Philadelphia has another dimension to its offense when James is running the show. His connection with Maxey, willingness to trust role players, and ability to make quick reads allowed the Sixers to overcome a challenging night without Embiid.