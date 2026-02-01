76ers HC Breaks Silence After Paul George Suspension

The NBA suspended Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George for violating the league’s anti-drug program. According to the official statement, he will miss the next 25 games. With his team’s hard-won momentum suddenly in jeopardy, head coach Nick Nurse’s first public comments revealed a mindset focused not on the loss but on a clear path forward.

Nurse told reporters that he was “obviously disappointed” with George’s suspension. However, his focus was on filling the gap with the players at his disposal.

“It’s different circumstances, but it doesn’t change,” Nurse said before the home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. “We got to go out and play the game tonight against an opponent. And we got to fill in his we got to fill in his minutes.”

While the 76ers star serves his suspension, he can still join his team for activities and use the practice facility. He will be eligible to return for the last 10 games of the regular season. Nurse will also hope that his star player can pick up his game right away and make a push for a good postseason spot.

“We’re going to make sure that those things continue to happen,” Nurse said of George’s involvement in practice. “Until we get him back, as with all our players dealing with this kind of stuff, we care about them. We’re here to help them. The organization is in any way possible, and try to get past it as soon as we can.”

Joel Embiid admitted it will be “impossible” to replace George.

George certainly is not at the top of his game because of injuries, but he is still an elite offensive player. However, the biggest question currently is whether the 76ers will survive without him.

Zach Lowe makes a bold prediction about the 76ers’ season without Paul George

While the 76ers plan to play over 70% of the remaining regular-season games without Paul George, his absence also has a silver lining. He has been dealing with knee issues lately. The over-a-month suspension will give him enough time to make a better recovery. As bad as it might seem from the outside, NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes that this team would be fine without George.

“First of all, it’s shocking and just added to the list of crazy things that have happened to the 76ers in the last 12 years,” Lowe said during a segment of NBA on Prime. “I don’t know. It’s been just a laundry list, but I think 25 games, they’ll survive.”

The Sixers have great role players alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Kelly Oubre Jr. is playing great offensive basketball. George’s absence will also increase playing time for players like Quinton Grimes and Jared McCain. This will allow the 76ers to hone their young talent as the postseason approaches.

“Regular season, I think it doesn’t affect them that much, but to be a serious playoff team, a team that they’ve looked like, hey, with Embiid playing like this, we can make some noise, Lowe said. “They need to be at full strength, so hopefully he stays in peak tip-top condition through this time, comes back, and it’s seamless.”

The Sixers faced the Pelicans in their first game since George’s suspension and won, backing up Lowe’s prediction. They ended their homestand with a 3-0 record, as Embiid erupted for a season-high 40 points in the 124-114 win. Oubre Jr. and Maxey also contributed 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The 76ers’ season will depend on whether the second unit can handle the pressure. Bear in mind that they’ll be playing 8 of their next 10 games on the road, though they have a decent 12-8 record away from home.