76ers Sign NBA’s Tallest Player as Fans Believe LeBron James Got a “Wemby Stopper”

The NBA is still trying to solve a big prevailing mystery: How to stop Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs prodigy, with his 7-foot-4 stature, has been nothing but an eyesore on both ends of the floor. Defense doesn’t work on him. He moves like a point guard and dunks with his feet touching the hardwood. But it suddenly looks like only one team has cracked the code to stop Wemby.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas, the team announced. All three players are on Exhibit 10 deals, a source told ESPN, and will be a part of Sixers training camp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply put, LeBron James and Co. will have more force on the floor and bench as Fall, Nelson, and Thomas join the Sixers. Precisely for Tacko Fall, this feels like a much-needed comeback.

Boston Celtics fans embraced Fall after he went undrafted in 2019, but his opportunities stayed scarce. He later joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22, appearing in 11 games with one start. Across both teams, the 7-foot-6 owns 37 appearances. He averaged 1.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 5.4 minutes, while shooting 41.7% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Fall kept his career moving overseas. He played for Jiangsu Flying Tigers, Nanjing Monkey Kings, New Zealand Breakers, and Ningbo Rockets. Recently, he posted 11.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks. At the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, he added 20 points, 21 rebounds, and five blocks.

Now, the Sixers offer a chance. And NBA fans are pointing out something interesting. You call it an odd link between Tacko and LeBron James!

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James & Co.’s latest additions have thrown fans into a frenzy

“The Wemby Stopper,” someone commented on X. Well, after Fall’s return to the NBA, Victor will be the second-tallest player in the league. But again, that isn’t the intrigue in this case. LeBron James now has a player who could possibly torment the French star for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan shared a GIF of LeBron’s famous 2019 viral moment: “It’s Taco Tuesday.” The fan captioned, “Right on Cue @KingJames.” Look, it might be coincidental, but the Sixers’ Tacko Fall announcement dropping on Tuesday feels predestined. Tac(k)o Tuesday…if you will?

Meanwhile, a comment read: “The Sixers think they’re going to the finals or something cause what they need a wemby stopper for.” The Philadelphia 76ers are seemingly preparing for a deep playoff run and specifically want Fall’s massive size to defend Victor Wembanyama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone said, “They really don’t trust Embiid’s knees 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹.” You truly cannot blame the Sixers if this is true. Joel Embiid’s knees have been a major concern for the franchise. In fact, he is reportedly working through an offseason conditioning program while continuing to manage long-term recovery and swelling in his chronic left knee. This situation calls for a backup big man to cover up for Embiid’s absence.

Lastly, keeping up with the sentiments, a fan commented, “Philly think they playing Spurs in the finals.” Well, it wouldn’t be surprising if LeBron James & Co. truly make it to the finals this season. So they’re making preparations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacko Fall’s comeback is a major headline for the league. But for the fans, it feels like there is some skepticism because the 30-year-old has been away from the NBA for four years. Yet, he is back, and he will team up with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and others to fight for the ring.