Phoenix Fans React Strongly to Head Coaching Candidates as Kevin Durant’s Future Gets Major Clarity

The Phoenix Suns went all-in to build a superteam—but after a disappointing early playoff exit, the dream may be crumbling faster than expected. Despite boasting a superstar trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Suns find themselves boxed in by roster limitations, coaching instability, and tough decisions on the horizon.

One name stands out amid the uncertainty: Kevin Durant. Rumors are swirling, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst isn’t mincing words—“I’m 98% sure he’s not gonna be a Sun next year.” While KD remains one of the league’s deadliest scorers, age and contract questions have opened the door to a potential blockbuster move. Could Memphis be calling?

The Phoenix Suns have come to a hard truth—ambition alone isn’t enough. Their recent failures have made it clear: they can’t fix everything at once. After parting ways with Frank Vogel and now Mike Budenholzer, the franchise finds itself once again searching for stability at the head coaching spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With hopes that the third time’s the charm, the Suns are actively evaluating options for their next head coach. PHNX Suns, a popular fan account, sparked conversation by posting a list of reported finalists on social media, asking fans: “The reported finalists to be the next Phoenix Suns coach… Who are you picking?”

Among the potential candidates: Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott, and Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss. This next hire won’t just be about X’s and O’s—it’s about restoring direction for a franchise in desperate need of it.

Kevin Durant’s future in Phoenix is growing uncertain as the Suns unravel after a failed superteam run. With ESPN’s Brian Windhorst “98% sure” Durant won’t return and the franchise in turmoil—facing coaching changes and a leadership reset under new GM Brian Gregory—KD may be eyeing a fresh start. In a team searching for direction, he might already see his path elsewhere.

After being promoted as the general manager, finding an HC is Brian Gregory’s first order of business. He made the announcement, “I want to make sure that we we get this right.” Brian Gregory, a former NCAA head coach, brings significant experience to his role as GM. With that, let’s now find out what the fans thought of these possible prospects.

Fans react to the choices for the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns

Marc Stein of The Stein Line wrote, “There have been rumbles in coaching circles that both Miami’s Chris Quinn and Dallas’ Sean Sweeney have made strong impressions in the interview process to date among the numerous assistant coaches that the Suns have spoken to since the process commenced.” Clearly, there seems to be a president; however, not all agree that Chris Quinn is a good choice for the Suns. As one netizen gave a passionate response to the post by the PHNX Suns, “I’m out on Quinn. Our team is going to look similar to the Heat and they suc— once Jimmy was traded…I like Bliss and Johnnie.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, one fan argued that it isn’t Chris Quinn who doesn’t fit Phoenix—it’s the Suns who don’t fit him. “Quinn might be the best if we had a team that had the talent to compete,” the fan wrote, “but since we need to rebuild, we should get Bliss… and hope Ish comes to his senses and trades Book to HOU for our picks back and prospects, and gets more picks/prospects if possible for KD.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While trading Devin Booker could mark a bold reset, it also risks being premature. The Suns’ franchise star is still very much in his prime, and moving him too soon might close a window that isn’t fully shut—at least not yet.

While others were mostly in favour of Chris Quinn being the next. One just wrote, “Chris Quinn”, a very straightforward answer, and we couldn’t agree more. Similarly, another fan wrote, “Chris Quinn or Jordan Ott IMO 👀”. Likewise, someone else wrote, “Chris Quinn is my pick with Johnnie Bryant close second”. Well, whichever way Gregory chooses to go, this off-season, the Phoenix Suns will go through a major makeover.