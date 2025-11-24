Suns Announcers Lose Patience With Refs As Devin Booker & Co Take Down Spurs

The Phoenix Suns didn’t get anything easy on this night as they absorbed bumps before finally putting the San Antonio Spurs away. A late fourth-quarter push was the difference, giving them the edge they needed to claim a third straight win. And with the officiating working against them, even one of the team’s announcers couldn’t hide their frustration on air.

During one of the Suns’ possessions, De’Aaron Fox raised his hand, notifying the officials that he fouled Devin Booker. The announcer noticed some irony in that incident. “Only time they call a foul is when the Spurs tell ’em, ‘Yeah, I fouled him,” he said about the officiating during the game.

There was a plausible reason for the Suns to be frustrated tonight. By the end of the first half, the Suns shot eight free throws as a team. On the opposing side, Fox had shot just as many alone. The Spurs finished the game with a 34-16 free throws attempted differential. Calculating from their makes, they created a 17-point advantage just from the charity stripe!

The officials did seem to miss some obvious calls in favor of the Phoenix Suns. Likewise, with such a disparity, the team fell into an 11-point deficit in the first half. However, the Suns carried a lot of momentum going into this game. Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks played their heart out, combining for 49 points in their comeback victory against the Spurs.

Despite having to combat a vast free-throw disparity, the Suns curtailed the Spurs’ offense. They held the Spurs to shooting 29.4% from three-point range, while also forcing 19 turnovers. Through disciplined play and competing, the Devin Booker-led side managed to squeeze out a win, making it eight in their last 10.

The Phoenix Suns weren’t burdened with expectations. Rather, they were looked at as shells of themselves after losing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. However, they have gone forward to prove the naysayers wrong.

The Phoenix Suns have found a winning identity

The Suns look like a team that has finally found its edge. Their additions of Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green didn’t get the praise they deserved, but those moves injected youth and hunger into the roster. That energy is a major reason they’ve stitched together a stunning 10-game surge. Devin Booker hasn’t even hit full stride yet. And in the meantime, Brooks has stepped up with authority.

Imago November 13, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the basketball against Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The former Grizzlies guard is averaging 21.4 points this season. Additionally, the Suns have made sure to feed off his vigor. They have become one of the most disruptive teams in the league, generating a league-second high 10.7 steals. The likes of Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen continue to force turnovers alongside Brooks.

On the other end, the Suns have the same clarity. They are a team full of shooting threats. Allen has converted 52.9% of his threes over the last 10 games, averaging nearly five makes per game. Royce O’Neale, Dillon Brooks, and Collin Gillespie have rejuvenated the Suns’ perimeter game. The Suns have the fourth-highest three-point percentage thanks to their versatility.

Their identity for this season seems to be set in stone. Offensively, they aren’t afraid to let the threes fly, and they are converting them at a high percentage. But defensively, their high-activity and constant deflections break up plays regularly, allowing them to make the most out of additional possessions. This isn’t just a hot streak. It feels like the Suns have hit the boiling point and are tired of being overlooked.

Once Jalen Green returns and Devin Booker settles into this new role, they are positioned to be a tough team to get past in the West.