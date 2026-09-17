Suns Bolster Frontcourt With 6″9′ Signing After Mark Williams’ Season-Altering Surgery 

The Phoenix Suns did not have the luxury of waiting after Mark Williams’ latest injury setback. With their starting center expected to miss several months, Phoenix suddenly faced a frontcourt problem just before the new season. The answer came quickly, as the Suns moved to bring in a former Portland Trail Blazers big man into the mix.

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But the signing raises a bigger question: can a minimum-contract provide enough depth to keep Phoenix’s plans on track?

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the move, stating that the Suns are signing center Duop Reath to a deal. He also added that the signing comes with Williams sidelined for several months after his shoulder injury.

The move gives Phoenix an experienced frontcourt option while the team navigates an unexpected absence. 6 ‘9 tall Reath now joins a roster that suddenly needs more stability near the rim.

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Mark Williams’ injury represents the immediate issue.

The Suns recently learned that the big man would miss at least five months. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury he suffered during an offseason scrimmage.

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The timing creates an obvious problem for new head coach Jordan Ott. The Valley side entered the season expecting Williams to anchor the middle, but the injury forces the coaching staff to reconsider how it distributes those minutes.

Oso Ighodaro now projects as the starting center. The third-year big man will have an opportunity to take on a larger role. Behind him, the Suns can turn to Khaman Maluach. Ighodaro enters his third season as the projected starter, while Maluach arrived as a 2025 top-10 lottery pick.

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Reath provides another option without forcing the Suns to rely entirely on their younger big men.

The 6-foot-9 center also brings a skill set that can complement Phoenix’s perimeter-heavy offense. Reath has developed into a stretch-five capable of pulling opposing bigs away from the basket, creating additional room for players such as Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Miles Bridges.

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His shooting makes the signing particularly useful.

Reath reportedly shot 41.8% from the 3-point range last season, giving the Suns a different offensive option from traditional centers. He can operate in pick-and-pop situations and force defenses to make difficult decisions when they try to contain Phoenix’s perimeter creators.

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There are limitations, however. Reath does not provide dominant rim protection or elite rebounding, meaning Phoenix cannot expect him to simply replace everything Williams would have offered.

The signing also comes with Williams’ injury history hanging over the situation. The Lakers once acquired Williams from the Hornets at the February 2025 trade deadline before rescinding the deal after their medical examination raised concerns about his long-term health.

The financial dimension of Williams’ injury matters here. He re-signed with Phoenix in July on a fully guaranteed three-year, $38 million contract, making him a real roster investment rather than a flier.



That guarantee is precisely why the Suns are being measured about his return timeline rather than setting an aggressive target date.



The organization has publicly emphasized that his torn labrum represents an isolated shoulder issue separate from the foot and lower-body problems that previously disrupted his seasons in Charlotte, but with $38 million committed and 60 games played last year being the healthiest season of his career, the margin for error is narrowing.

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That distinction matters because Phoenix has invested heavily in its young center and views him as part of its long-term plans.

Reath therefore arrives less as a replacement for Williams than as insurance against losing the position entirely. His experience, shooting, and international background give Ott another dependable option while the Suns wait for their starter to return.

Phoenix has spent the offseason reshaping its roster around Booker. It added Bridges, brought in Luke Kennard and Haywood Highsmith, and retained Dillon Brooks.

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Now, an injury has forced another adjustment.

Reath may not carry the same importance as those headline moves, but his role could become significant quickly.