Suns Extend 24-Year-Old Center for 3-Year, $29M Contract Right Ahead of Season Opener

The Phoenix Suns have secured a key piece of their future just before the 2026-27 NBA season tips off. As Mark Williams is out for the foreseeable future, the extension of 24-year-old teammate Oso Ighodaro provides relief on the hardwood and even in the books.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro has agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract extension through the 2030-31 season,” reported ESPN’s Shams Charania on X. “The Suns are picking up Ighodaro’s $2.5M team option for 2027-28, so the extension starts in 2028 and runs through 2031 for the franchise’s second-round find who has established into a reliable center.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Suns’ 2026-27 tax payroll currently sits around $214-216 million (over the $200.4 million tax threshold and slightly over the $209 million first apron). That $2.5 million contract for 2027-28 helps massively, keeping a cost-controlled figure on the books while the extension money does not begin until 2028-29.

“The Suns were smart to delay Oso Ighodaro’s extension until the 2028-29 season,” tweeted analyst Keith Smith. “The books are still pretty tight through next season, so Ighodaro at $2.5M is a steal. Really good work by Ighodaro and his reps to get him almost $10M AAV too. Huge win for a former second-rounder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of three Suns players eligible for an extension entering the season, alongside Miles Bridges and Jalen Green. Speaking last week, the 24-year-old expressed his intention of staying with the franchise, and the front office obliged. Previously, even the head coach praised the Marquette product.

“We know he’s an elite defender; he’s an elite possession gainer,” Jordan Ott said of Ighodaro earlier in training camp (via The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin). “Offensively, we want him to be more aggressive. We have such team guys, and he’s one of those guys that almost enjoys passing more than scoring, so just finding that balance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix acquired Ighodaro on draft night in 2024 after the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the 40th overall pick. He arrived as a second-round prospect. His development became especially evident last season.

Ighodaro appeared in all 82 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 22 minutes per game. He shot an impressive 65.3% from the field and started 24 contests. The performances only improved in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started all four games of the Suns’ first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 7.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 32.3 minutes per game. Ahead of this third season, the 24-year-old remained efficient in the preseason and shot efficiently in limited action.

Those numbers tell only part of the story. Ighodaro can move the ball, make quick decisions and operate effectively around the basket. His mobility also gives Phoenix options on defense. While his passing helps keep the offense moving when opponents collapse on the team’s primary scorers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ighodaro’s new contract comes at a particularly important time for Phoenix’s frontcourt. Starting center Mark Williams underwent surgery in September to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Thus leaving the team without a key interior presence as the season approaches.

Williams averaged 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds across 60 appearances last season. His absence leaves minutes available, creating an opportunity for Ighodaro and second-year center Khaman Maluach to take on larger roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Suns are entering another important season as they look to improve after Oklahoma City swept them in the first round of the 2026 playoffs. Keeping the roster stable while managing future commitments will be crucial, especially as the franchise builds around Devin Booker.