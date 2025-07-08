Suns GM Breaks Silence on Bradley Beal Situation After Admitting Mistake With Kevin Durant Trade

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly very close to finally closing the chapter on Bradley Beal. It seems a two-year $110 million buyout is in the works. This decision will allow Beal to be out of Phoenix and the Suns to start their rebuild around Devin Booker and Jalen Green. However, until now, there has been no confirmation. So even when the Suns’ general manager was asked about it, he remained tight-lipped.

Brian Gregory appeared in front of the media to discuss the franchise’s future. Unsurprisingly, he couldn’t dodge questions around Beal’s forthcoming buyout with the franchise. Gregory refused to reveal any facts, but he did mention that the Suns deeply admire the former Wizards guard and are appreciative of his efforts.

“My view of Brad will never change, you know. Um, and I appreciate that question, but again, you know, we’re with negotiations and contract stuff, you know, we just don’t talk about the players. But your first point is true and that will never change. It’s just not who we are as an organization, you know, when it comes to people,” he told the media.

It seemingly appeared as if the Suns had lost faith in Beal. At the end of the regular season, head coach Mike Budenholzer shifted the former All-Star guard to the bench as the Suns tried to find a suitable trade partner. But although his stint with the Suns might have been troublesome, the organization brought him in with the vision of becoming champions.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center.

Sadly, with how the team was constructed, the presence of three juggernaut scorers didn’t do much. The Suns failed to find any consistent rhythm. The most games they won in a row was seven, which happened at the very beginning of the season. However, Bradley Beal didn’t disappoint in his two seasons with the Suns.

Suns admit their mistake

The focus has been on Bradley Beal because he was the last move the Suns made. His arrival, besides Booker and Kevin Durant, came with a vision. “Trying to win championships,” was the goal from this core. However, for a variety of reasons, the Suns never got together as they would have wanted to. And now, coming from a season they didn’t make the postseason, Brian Gregory knew he had to act.

The first domino fell relatively early in the offseason. It was expected, but not so soon. Kevin Durant was dealt to the Houston Rockets. It was part of the first-ever seven-team trade the Suns had to facilitate due to them being over the second apron. The franchise was pushed to the brink because they went all-in for the core they planned to build.

However, after two seasons of trying and not getting close, the team had to pull the plug.

“You have to be able to take a step back and say, okay, what’s next? What do we need to do? And um we felt that we needed to make some changes and uh that’s where the trade with Kevin occurred,” Gregory revealed to the media. The Beal buyout also seems to be in motion and could be processed very soon.

But it’s hard to see where the Suns go from here. They signed Devin Booker to a lucrative extension, and he seems to be the only definitive piece of the puzzle. The Suns still don’t have a truckload of assets to make a push now. It sure will take some time to put together a team similar to the one that went to the NBA Finals a few years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the Suns are taking the right steps to head in that direction. How long do you think it will take for them to be competitive in the West again? Let us know your views in the comments below.