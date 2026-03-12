Suns Receive Dillon Brooks Update Ahead of Pacers Game

Dillon Brooks arrived in Arizona last summer alongside Jalen Green as part of a seven-team trade deal that saw the experienced Kevin Durant join the Houston Rockets. Brooks has defied expectations in his debut season with the Phoenix Suns, playing an important role alongside franchise hero Devin Booker. However, the Canadian hooper has been out since the end of February after fracturing his non-shooting hand.

However, Suns fans could be in for a pleasant surprise as they get on the road to play a struggling Indiana Pacers team on Thursday. Brooks was captured on video earlier today in shot practice. But what bewildered fans was that he was doing so without a cast on his left hand, this after the fact that he underwent surgery on the fracture on February 22.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks suffered the nasty injury on February 21, during the Suns’ 113-110 double-OT win over the Orlando Magic. The former Houston Rockets man left the court in the first quarter itself, after just seven minutes (five points, three rebounds).

Phoenix is 8-7 without Brooks this campaign, as opposed to 30-20 with him. The Canadian is averaging career-best figures of 20.9 PPG and 3.7 RPG in his first year with the Suns. He is also averaging one steal per game, which further highlights his defensive prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dillon Brooks’ return sparks deep playoff run hopes

Despite the positive development, Brooks looked a bit stiff in the aforementioned clip. You can see that even though he has no cast on his left hand, he’s being a bit protective. This was likely just functional training to prepare for a return in the coming weeks. The Suns’ injury report for tonight’s matchup clearly states that Brooks is sidelined and will not be involved in any capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

However, NBA insider Shams Charania had mentioned earlier that Brooks’ situation will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, with a target set for the second week of April, just before the playoffs. His return will certainly elevate the team’s chances to challenge the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He takes his craft seriously,” Booker said in an earlier interview. “Him and his trainer spend countless hours (in the gym), and it’s on display in front of the team. You know, he’s usually the first one in there, one of the last to leave. You know, he always has that mindset. He brings that competitive spirit to every game.”

It’s clear that Brooks has the mutual respect of his teammates and is a leader in the locker room. Now, whether his recovery schedule progresses without any hiccups is something that we need to wait and watch. But either way, the Suns faithful are eagerly awaiting the return of ‘Dillon The Villain’.