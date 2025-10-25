Suns vs Nuggets: Injury Report, Possible Starting 5, Where to Watch & More on Saturday’s NBA Game

This NBA season has already delivered some surprising contrasts. The Denver Nuggets, after a good season last year, hoped for a good start, whereas the Phoenix Suns, coming off a rough year, wanted to take it slow. Yet Phoenix opened strong with a 129-108 win over the Kings on October 22, while Denver stumbled in a 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors. Now, as the two meet to take away the game, let’s look at how the floor will look tonight.

Injury report for the Phoenix Suns vs the Denver Nuggets match

Both the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are entering Saturday’s matchup with minimal injury concerns. However, the Suns do have a disadvantage. Guard Jalen Green will miss the game due to a right hamstring strain. Head coach Jordan Ott confirmed the injury earlier in the week, noting that Green’s earliest return would not come before October 27.

Green had sustained a low-grade hamstring strain injury during training camp and aggravated it during the team’s trip to China for two exhibition games this month. Another injury report update includes Center Mark Williams to be listed out on Saturday due to injury management.

Mark, who was acquired by Phoenix while he was dealing with injury issues, has not played 50 games in any of the three years of his career. However, in the opening match, he showed impressive defense, making two blocks, and gaining 9 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes. In his absence, the Suns will have Ighodaro as a top option.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, report no injuries ahead of their game. They carry the same roster from their opener match. This includes key players such as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon. Denver’s roster remains intact, providing them with a full-strength lineup for the game. But things were not great in their first match.

During their clash with the Warriors, Jokic recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Even Aaron Gordon scored a career-high 50 points, yet Denver couldn’t secure the win. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 42 points and crushed the Nuggets in their first match-up. Now, let’s look how the two teams will suit up tonight.

Predicted starting 5: Nuggets vs Suns

Both teams will probably roll out their core lineups. Matchups in the backcourt and wing positions could be crucial. Here are the projected starters to give you a good sense of how coaches are balancing the teams.

Denver Nuggets Phoenix Suns Jamal Murray Devin Booker Christian Braun Grayson Allen Cameron Johnson Dillon Brooks Aaron Gordon Ryan Dunn Nikola Jokic Oso Ighodaro

These starting lineups set the stage. While rotations could shift depending on the flow of the game, these starters represent the best options to represent both teams.

Where to watch the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup live

So, tonight’s matchup promises to be a hotly contested affair. Both teams will aim to establish early-season momentum. Fans are in for an energetic face-off.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 25, 2025, Tip-off at 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Where to watch: Nationally: The game is scheduled to air on ESPN. Regionally in Denver: Viewers can tune in via Altitude Sports (ALT) and KTVD-20. Streaming is also available on Altitude+. Regionally in Phoenix: The broadcast is available on AZFamily (KPHO/CBS 5) and the Suns+ streaming service.

As we wait for tip-off, it’s worth noting that the Nuggets may look to impose their rhythm early, but the Suns will be motivated to exploit any cracks in Denver’s rotation. Tonight should be a compelling watch. Expect no shortage of energy from the start of the game.