Pictures Confirm Lonnie Walker IV’s Relationship With Former Sparks Guard Evina Westbrook

After Aja Wilson-Bam Adebayo and Angel Reese-Wendell Carter, the basketball world has a brand-new power couple to celebrate. Former Los Angeles Sparks guard Evina Westbrook and former Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV are dating. They made it official on social media, publicly confirming they are the latest high-profile crossover romance between the WNBA and the NBA.

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Speculation surrounding the two guards reached a fever pitch after Westbrook shared a series of personal photos on her Instagram account captioned simply, “Ain’t No Weak Link.”

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The images offered a first glimpse into their relationship, showing the pair sharing candid moments both on and off the court. One image captured the duo working out together on a basketball court, with Walker in a defensive stance against Westbrook, and another showed the couple relaxing off to the side, seemingly sharing a lighthearted conversation between drills.

The romance quickly caught the attention of hoops fans across social media and their social circle. Evina’s former teamate, Aerial Powers wrote, “4th is givin my man my man my man 😂. I love this for ya sis 🔥” To that, Evina answered, ” lmao I’ll beat his ass but ion play about em 🫶🏽❤️”

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Looks like this couple is already comfortable challenging each other on court. Destinee Walker, who played with Westbrook in Athletes Unlimited and is not related to Lonnie, declared they’re, “ok goalss 😍” which Evina loved.

College teammate and WNBA star, Chloe Jackson, also showed them love, and Westbrook’s UConn teammate, Bria Hartley, asked, “❤️🏀 can we double date loll.”

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Evina did confirm she and Lonnie would be up for a double date with Hartley and her fiancé, writing, “lmao exactly what we need to do,”

The news marks an exciting new chapter for both players, whose shared passion for the game has clearly served as the foundation for their off-court bond .

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Lonnie Walker IV’s relationship history

Both Evina Westbrook and Lonnie Walker IV bring decorated basketball resumes to the relationship. Westbrook, a former 2022 second-round pick out of UConn, spent time in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, and Los Angeles Sparks before transitioning to overseas play.

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Meanwhile, Walker, 25, spent his first four NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs after being selected 18th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, later making key playoff contributions for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022–23 season and featuring for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.



Most recently, Walker took his talents overseas to Lithuanian powerhouse Žalgiris Kaunas, where he averaged 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 11 games while staying on the radar of several NBA front offices. He’s back in the NBA now, signing with the Nuggets.

For Walker, the new romance with Westbrook comes after a period of quiet transition in his personal life. Back in November 2021, while still a guard with the San Antonio Spurs, Walker proposed to his long-time girlfriend Emily Miller.



The couple had originally met in 2017, a year before Walker entered the NBA Draft, and publicly celebrated their engagement on social media with touching posts and ring photos.

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At the time, Miller penned a heartfelt tribute to Walker on Instagram, writing: “You’ve taught me how to be stronger, happier, confident, and most importantly, you’ve taught me to love parts of me I used to look down on. You’ve opened up my world and shown beach just how amazing life can be. I couldn’t be more proud to call myself yours and continue to explore our life together.”

However, by mid-2023, fans noticed subtle signs that the engagement had quietly ended. All engagement photos were scrubbed from both Walker’s and Miller’s public social media accounts, and Walker began referring to Miller as his “girlfriend” rather than his fiancée during interviews before the relationship ultimately ran its course.

Now, with Westbrook’s “Ain’t No Weak Link” post confirming their courtship, basketball fans are enthusiastically rallying around the newest WNBA and NBA pair as they continue supporting each other’s careers on and off the hardwood .