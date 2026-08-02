“Piece to a Championship”: Stephen Curry Reduced to Supporting Role Amid Warriors Exit Rumors

Analysts like Jason McIntyre and Kendrick Perkins have urged Stephen Curry to move out after another underwhelming offseason. Rumors have emerged that the Golden State Warriors superstar might end his association after 17 seasons. Amid the chaos, Sam Mitchell states that Curry should accept a LeBron-esque role.

“Steph Curry can be a piece to a championship now like LeBron,” said the former NBA player and 2007 NBA Coach of the Year on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “But I don’t think because of his age and his health. I don’t think you can go into a season building your team just primarily around Steph.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell believed that Stephen Curry is still an elite player capable of helping a team win a championship. Because of Curry’s age and the physical demands of the NBA season, it is risky to build an entire roster around him. LeBron James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers illustrates this idea perfectly.

At 41, LeBron remains one of basketball’s smartest and most impactful players, but Philadelphia did not sign him to carry the franchise alone. Instead, he joins a roster that already features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sixers don’t need scoring, but playmaking, leadership, and delivering in the biggest moments, including the playoffs.

As Sam Mitchell pointed out, the reduced role for Stephen Curry, his co-host Justin Termine agreed. “So, not that I think he can be your best player still, I just don’t think it can be by far. ” Mitchell agreed, “Yeah, you gotta be close”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry is 38, and his absence last season adversely affected the Warriors. An extended knee injury in 2025-26 sidelined him for 27 consecutive games.

During that absence, Golden State went just 9-18, and they finished 13-26 in games Curry missed overall. That’s why the demand to help the 4x NBA champion has been loud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Failing to add LeBron James, considering Jaylen Brown’s trade offers as too steep, the Warriors have signed zero free agents. That’s why analyst Kevin O’Connor said, “To not make an effort to win another title with him is truly a joke. And if you’re not gonna do that, then you have to trade him.”

“Steph needs to be planning his exit strategy from the Golden State Warriors,” said Kendrick Perkins on ‘NBA Today.’ Even analyst Jason McIntyre said, “Curry should want out of Golden State. They are clearly the biggest losers in the LeBron sweepstakes…I just think there’s everything to love about Steph Curry, except for the fact that he’s stuck on a cra**y Golden State team going nowhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Running the same team that won just 37 games makes little sense. Let’s not forget, Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler could miss a big chunk of the season until the All-Star break. So, Stephen Curry needs all the help he can get to power the Warriors to another championship.