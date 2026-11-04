Pistons vs. 76ers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

It’s a matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams. The 76ers enter at 7-1, leading the East, while the 6-1 Pistons sit second. Detroit already has a win over Philadelphia this season, taking a 106-93 victory on October 25 behind Cade Cunningham’s 26 points. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 29. With both teams looking to strengthen their early-season position, here’s everything to know about the matchup, including tip-off time, broadcast details, injury updates, and betting odds.

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When Is Pistons vs. 76ers, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Pistons host the 76ers on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

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Here are the start times across major US time zones:

7:00 p.m. ET: Detroit, New York, Philadelphia

6:00 p.m. CT: Chicago

4:00 p.m. PT: Los Angeles

Where Can You Watch Pistons vs. 76ers Live on TV and Streaming?

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, November 4, in a nationally televised game on ESPN. Fans in the United States can also watch the matchup on ESPN Deportes for Spanish-language coverage. The game will be available to stream through the ESPN app and ESPN Unlimited.

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ESPN’s national broadcast covers viewers in both the Detroit and Philadelphia markets. Fans outside the United States, including those in India, can check NBA League Pass for live streaming availability, subject to regional broadcast rights and restrictions.

What Is the Pistons vs. 76ers Injury Report?

Joel Embiid and LeBron James are both absent from Philadelphia’s initial injury report ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, although Embiid continues to manage plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He played under a minutes restriction against Chicago on Monday. The 76ers will be without Dominick Barlow and Ariel Hukporti, while Detroit has ruled out Jalen Duren and Isaiah Joe.

Team Player Designation Reason Latest update DET Jalen Duren (C) Out Right hamstring strain Targeting a return around Nov. 9 DET Isaiah Joe (G) Out Hip bruise Was targeting Nov. 4, but ruled out for this game PHI Ariel Hukporti (C) Out (season) Achilles tear, post-surgery No timetable this season PHI Dominick Barlow (F) Out Back fracture Listed with a Nov. 4 target date, but still out

Which Pistons Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the 76ers?

Detroit’s injury list is short, but it takes away two players from its rotation.

Jalen Duren (out, right hamstring strain) is the biggest loss. The center is Detroit’s primary rim-running option and an important presence on the offensive glass. He’s targeting a return around November 9.

Isaiah Joe (out, right hip contusion) is the other confirmed absence. His injury takes away a perimeter shooting option from the Pistons’ second unit, leaving the team with fewer options to space the floor when the starters sit.

Ausar Thompson isn’t on the current injury report after returning to the starting lineup in Detroit’s most recent game. He is therefore expected to be available against Philadelphia.

No other key Pistons players are listed as injured or questionable. Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, John Collins and Kevin Huerter are all expected to be available.

Which 76ers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Pistons?

Philadelphia’s absences are concentrated in its frontcourt depth rather than its primary rotation.

Ariel Hukporti (out for the season with a right Achilles tear) is done for the year after undergoing surgery, thinning the center rotation behind Joel Embiid.

Dominick Barlow (out, low-back stress reaction) remains unavailable despite initially targeting a November 4 return. His absence leaves Nick Nurse without another versatile forward option.

Joel Embiid has been managing right plantar fasciitis and has already missed two games this season. However, he returned against Chicago on November 2, playing under a minutes restriction, and isn’t listed on the latest injury report for Wednesday.

LeBron James has also dealt with lower-back and sciatica issues. The 41-year-old sat out the October 31 game against Charlotte but returned to the lineup against Chicago on November 2. He’s also absent from Wednesday’s injury report and is expected to play.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Pistons vs. 76ers?

Detroit is expected to start Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, John Collins and Paul Reed, who is expected to fill in at center for the injured Jalen Duren. Philadelphia’s projected lineup features Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Adem Bona, with Bona potentially stepping in for Joel Embiid. Edgecombe’s availability remains a factor, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or another guard could take his place if he is unavailable.

These projections are based on the teams’ most recent starting lineups and the latest injury updates. Neither team’s starting five is confirmed until the official lineups are announced, typically around 30 minutes before tip-off. Philadelphia’s situation also warrants attention, as Embiid and James have been managing their workloads amid a demanding stretch of games. Nick Nurse could make a late adjustment depending on their availability.