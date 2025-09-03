PJ Washington Drops 3-Word Response to Nico Harrison & Mavs’ $90M Decision

It’s been a whirlwind week for Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington, whose name has dominated NBA conversations for very different reasons. While much of the recent buzz has centered on off-court drama, the spotlight shifted today to something far more definitive for his career. The 27-year-old former first-round pick has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension with Dallas. This lucrative deal not only cements his place with the franchise but also signals the team’s long-term confidence in his role alongside its superstar core. And PJ has humbly responded to the 2025 February villain, Nico Harrison’s decision.

ESPN’s Charania reported: “Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN. Washington secures a new deal that keeps him in Dallas through 2029-30.”

This marks a major milestone for Washington, who had been playing on the final year of the three-year rookie extension he signed with the Charlotte Hornets back in 2023. Despite joining Dallas just over a year ago, the 6-foot-6 forward has quickly proven his value as a reliable two-way contributor. His production speaks for itself—last season, he averaged an impressive 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game—numbers that underline why the Mavericks were eager to secure him long term.

Meanwhile, Washington has also become quite popular among the Dallas fanbase. Mostly because of his reputation for being a hard-working player who leaves everything on the court. That’s why when the news became public, PJ Washington took to social media to express his feelings about Mavs GM Nico Harrison’s $90 million decision. “God is God,” Washington commented on his extension news post, crediting his success to his god, as a humble three-word reaction struck a chord with the fans.

Even though he hasn’t been able to play consistently, due to his being affected by several injuries, it’s safe to say that whenever he’s fit, the 27-year-old is a key part of the Mavericks roster. Not to mention his hustle and grit, which the fans seem to love about the former Kentucky standout. After all, despite only joining the team midway through the 2024 campaign, he played a pivotal role in the team’s run to the NBA Finals alongside then franchise guard Luka Doncic.

Not just that, he’s also developed a great relationship with head coach Jason Kidd and the rest of the front office, who have the utmost trust in the forward. Nonetheless, while this is a celebration time for Washington and his loved ones, it makes you think about how the Dallas Mavericks view the forward’s long-term extension.

What does PJ Washington’s extension mean for the Dallas Mavericks?

Well, it’s safe to say the Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and the rest of the front office view the 27-year-old star in a similar light as the fans who love him. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have offered PJ Washington such a massive contract, especially with the number of talented forwards they possess on their roster. But just how important is the forward for this illustrious franchise?

Even though it’s hard to read the minds of the Dallas executives, given their unpredictability, they do see the wing as someone different from the rest. That’s because even though Dallas has several talented guys, including Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall, and their newest superstar, Cooper Flagg, none of them can guard and play multiple positions, shoot threes, and rebound on a level as high as Washington’s.

Nov 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) gestures after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.

From playing at the five to even playing at small forward, the 27-year-old is happy to play whatever role Jason Kidd assigns him. This means the world to the Mavericks and is a huge reason for handing him a new deal. So, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that Washington is going to be a huge part of the franchise’s plans going forward, which does seem like a great decision.

While many might argue that the Mavericks need more depth at the guard position, extending PJ Washington is a smart move. More so, because of his versatile nature. Now, it will be worth watching whether or not the 27-year-old forward can stay healthy for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign or not, as a lot will depend on his fitness with the Mavs looking to challenge for the title.