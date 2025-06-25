PJ Washington Has Contrasting Reaction to Kyrie Irving’s $119M Announcement Amid Uncertain Mavs Future

Bit by bit, Mavericks are trying to overcome the setback from the previous campaign. With the number 1 pick, they will soon add Copper Flagg to their roster. Yesterday, they confirmed a new contract for Daniel Gafford, and today, an update on Kyrie Irving’s situation. Shams Charania recently reported that the 9x NBA All-Star will be declining his $43 million player option. Instead, he will sign a 3-year, $119 million contract to stay in Dallas. But not everybody’s future is secure.

PJ Washington, who seems to be down on the pecking order with the impending arrival of Flagg and the presence of Anthony Davis. Yet that doesn’t stop him from celebrating his teammates. Supporting Gafford’s news first, Washington shared his excitement to his Instagram followers and added “LANDLORD ✍🏻️✍🏻️✍🏻️.” Just a few minutes ago, to his 863k followers, the 26-year-old celebrated Irving’s extension news.

This extension as per NBA reporter Bobby Marks, is also likely to give Dallas the flexibility to use their $5.7M tax midlevel exception. Yet, there were no words or emojis added by PJ Washington to celebrate Kyrie Irving.

This is a developing story…