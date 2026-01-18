PJ Washington Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Sparked Legal Trouble During Lakers Game

Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington has made it a habit of making it to the headlines every once in a while. Although mostly it has been because of his on-court stuff, such as inking a new lucrative four-year $90 million deal, more recently it has been because of his engaging into a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend for child support and legal custody of his child, which has received a massive update recently.

The 27-year-old recently made allegations, filing in North Carolina, where the original agreement for their four-year-old son, Paul III, was established.

“According to the documents obtained by US Weekly, Washington’s attorney described an email from Renner’s lawyer dated Nov. 14, 2025, outlining plans to purchase tickets to Mavericks games against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 28 and the Clippers on Nov. 29. The email specified seats behind the visitor’s bench for the Lakers game at $2,317 each and courtside options for the Clippers matchup exceeding $2,000 per ticket, with intentions to buy multiple seats to ensure service could be executed,” a report claimed.

Imago Nov 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) gestures after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Black Sports Online publication claimed that Washington’s filing categorized this move of Brittany Renner as trying to threaten him at one of his games as a “blatant threat” and “fear tactics,” designed to coerce him to agree to jurisdiction in California. As we mentioned, the original case was filed in North Carolina, but Renner wanted it to be transferred to California.

What started as a financial dispute has now spilled into the public eye. Seeking to raise her child support from $5,500 to $35,000 to match California’s steep cost of living, she took a very public shot at PJ Washington during Dallas’ recent matchup against the Lakers, a move that may have backfired. Still, this episode is only the latest in a string of turbulent moments between Renner and Washington, with emotions continuing to run high.

PJ Washington and his in an ugly incident involving Britanny Renner

Although Brittany Renner and PJ Washington have been separated for years, the Mavs superstar still seems to be connected with his son, for whom both are engaged in a legal battle. However, during one of those visits, things took an ugly turn. The Dallas Mavericks forward recently showed up at Renner’s house to pick up his son during a custodial swap when Renner started recording.

“Every single time,” she said as their son Paul III kept crying in the background. The influencer called out Washington for not been an active father, as she yelled at him to show beyond doing the bare minimum for their child. As the tension further escalated, the 27-year-old star started taking his son to the car. Meanwhile, Brittany Renner and her mom, as seen continuously yelling at the forward and his wife.

USA Today via Reuters May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This finally led to the forward snapping and yelling, “Suck my d–k” to Renner’s mother. To which she replied, “If I had one, I would.” However, even then, the altercation did not seem to settle down as the Washington drove out of the driveway, Renner yelled, “$170,000 to your h-e with $11,000 in your son’s bank account.”

Renner has spoken about her financial struggles several times, claiming that the child support she receives is not enough to manage her and her kid’s lifestyle. Nonetheless, while this saga goes on, it will be worth watching what ruling the court gives after hearing from both sides, as we all eagerly await the final decision.