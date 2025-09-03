PJ Washington’s $90M Extension Puts Brittany Renner in NBA Community’s Crosshairs After Family Dispute

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has been the talk of the NBA community for the past few days. The latest news is of the 27-year-old inking a lucrative four-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks. And the other reason for him being in every conversation among NBA fans is related to an off-court family dispute that Washington has been dealing with for quite some time now.

Just a day ago, a clip featuring the Mavs star and his wife, Alisha Chanel, went viral on social media, and not for the right reasons. Well, that’s because in the video, the couple was seen getting into a verbal altercation with Washington’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner, and her mother. It all started with the former Kentucky standout arriving at Renner’s house to pick up his four-year-old son.

While this is something that can be sort of a daily occurrence, given that both Renner and Washington are co-parents, things took an ugly turn this time around when the child started crying. This prompted Washington’s former girlfriend to record “every single time” her son cries during the custody swap. The influencer then called out the 27-year-old for not being present for the child.

Not just that, she did so by yelling at him to do more than the bare minimum. As tensions escalated further, the Mavs star is seen sitting his son in the car, where Alisha was waiting. It was just then that Washington lost his patience, with Renner’s mother screaming at his face, as everyone, all the way from Renner and her mother to Alisha and PJ, can be heard cursing at each other.

Amid this, Brittany is heard shouting, “$170,000 to your h-o, with $11,000 in your son’s bank account.” The clip ended with that, as Washington drove out of Renner’s driveway. And now that the Mavs star has signed a hefty $90 million contract extension, the fans can’t help but take subtle jabs at Washington’s former girlfriend. “Uh oh, don’t let Ms. Renner see this,” one fan wrote.

He took a shot at Brittany Renner, who has accused the six-foot-six forward of not paying as much as he should for the couple’s son, Paul Jermaine Washington III. Now, so far, these are only claims against Washington, with Renner yet to provide any proof. Nonetheless, this fan wasn’t the only one who had something to say to the influencer, as she seemed to be in the crosshairs of the entire NBA community.

The NBA Community Takes Shots at Brittany Renner After PJ Washington’s Contract Extension News

Since yesterday, the internet has been split after watching Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington and his wife get into a verbal altercation with the NBA player’s ex-girlfriend. However, it seems the NBA community is with the 27-year-old, as they rushed to not only extend their support with Washington, but also to take shots at Brittany Renner.

A great example for this was a follower’s comment on ESPN’s Shams Charania’s contract extension tweet, “Ms. Renner about to go crazy,” he commented. The fans suggested that after hearing about Washington’s new four-year $90 million contract, the influencer will crash out. Well, it doesn’t seem far-fetched, as the 33-year-old has on several occasions spoken about her financial troubles.

During an Instagram live, she shut down the rumors of her receiving around $200,000 from Washington as child support, suggesting that she only got around $2,500 a month. While there’s no way of confirming whether this information is true or not, if it is, it’s safe to assume that the internet personality would be fuming.

via Imago Nov 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) gestures after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, another fan also shared the sentiment through his retweet. The fan captioned a GIF from the famous animated show, ‘The Family Guy’, where the protagonist Peter Griffin is seen tearing down his house, as “Brittany Renner right now,” using that as a seeming representation of Ms. Renner.

However, that’s not all. More reactions poured in as the basketball world can’t seem to get enough of this ongoing family dispute. However, not all comments were fun and laughs, with a user seeming genuinely concerned for Washington. “I’m pretty sure he got things in place that wouldn’t affect or expect her getting more. Especially since he has joint custody. Lol, I’m sure he thought of this,” they questioned.

Well, there’s no telling right now whether this new contract will cause a change in Washington’s child support payments. Meanwhile, another person shared the thought, suggesting, “I hope half of this doesn’t go to his baby mama.” Well, that’s something we can only wait and watch, but for now, this should be a moment of celebration for PJ Washington and his close ones.