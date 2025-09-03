PJ Washington’s $90M Extension Puts Klay Thompson & 4 Other Mavs Stars’ Future in Jeopardy

The couple of days in Dallas have been intense. What laid ahead for the franchise was its superstar forward, PJ Washington. His future with the franchise and a contract extension worth $90 million. As a key player on the roster, his eligibility as a long-term plan for Nico Harrison was a question. But guess what? The future has been secured.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, tweeted:

“Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN. Washington secures a new deal that keeps him in Dallas through 2029-30.”

There were several questions regarding the Mavericks’ decision. Will they secure their future with Washington included or without him? There were conversations about how this contract wouldn’t be enough to keep him on the roster. Why?

Under the NBA CBA, a veteran extension creates a six-month trade freeze or lasts until February 15, whichever is later, if the raise exceeds 20% from the final contract year. This rule acts as a trade moratorium rather than a no-trade clause. Once February arrives, the restriction disappears, and the Mavericks can trade the player without consent. The safeguard is temporary, never permanent.

Yet structure decides flexibility. If the extension is built to stay within eligibility guidelines, such as $73.2 million across four years, the player remains tradeable immediately. But by signing PJ Washington, the Mavericks balance freedom with loyalty, sending a message that his role is essential in shaping their long-term direction.

However, gloom isn’t leaving their side soon, as key players like Klay Thompson find their Mavs days in jeopardy.

PJ Washington’s contract extension sends 4 Dallas Mavericks stars’ future into possible darkness

Locked On Mavericks host, Isaac Harris, highlighted that Dallas’ most coveted trade assets start with Cooper Flagg, who is untouchable, followed by Anthony Davis, viewed as firmly committed. He stressed that the Mavericks’ “future first-round picks” carry immense value but remain guarded. He ranked Dereck Lively, Kyrie Irving, and PJ Washington in that order and labeled Washington the sixth-best asset since nearly every team would pursue him if picks were factored in.

Harris explained that Dallas is unlikely to move Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, first-round picks, Dereck Lively, Kyrie Irving, or PJ Washington. With those pieces off the table, the real question becomes which assets remain available at the deadline? “It’s Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and Caleb Martin.”

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

PJ Washington’s extension would push Dallas’ $206.2 million payroll dangerously close to the $207.824 million second apron, tightening flexibility and shrinking trade value for veterans like Klay Thompson at $16.67M AAV and Daniel Gafford at $14M before his $54.2M extension escalating to $17.2M, $18.1M, and $18.9M. Meanwhile, cost-controlled deals like Max Christie’s $32M over four years, Naji Marshall at $9M, and Caleb Martin at $8.75M gain heightened importance.

The storm in Dallas just found its lightning rod. PJ Washington’s extension locks in the future, but it also rattles the walls around veterans staring at uncertain days. The franchise now walks the fine line between loyalty and flexibility, with prized assets locked away and others dangling in the trade winds. The real drama begins when February comes knocking. Will stability hold, or will sacrifice follow?