PJ Washington & Wife Alisha Chanel Involved in Ugly Scene With His Ex-GF Brittany Renner Over Family Dispute

Do you remember Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington’s short-lived relationship with popular influencer Brittany Renner? The one that did not end well with the forward claiming that Renner “faked” her affection, and both going back and forth against each other. Well, despite splitting up back in 2021, just after their son Paul Jermaine Washington III was born, there still seems to lot of unresolved issues between the pair, as they recently went into a verbal altercation that has left the world stunned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the couple has been separated for several years, the Mavs’ big man still pays his son a visit regularly. Even though most of the time when Washington pulls up to pick up his son from his ex-girlfriend’s house, it’s usually a normal interaction (if there’s one), things took an ugly turn during the forward’s recent visit to Renner’s house. In a clip that has now gone viral, PJ Washington is seen holding his four-year-old son, who can be heard crying.

This prompts Renner to suggest that she will record “every single time” her son cries this way during custody swaps. The influencer then calls out Washington for not being an actively present parent, as he yells at him to show up beyond the bare minimum. With the tension escalating further, the Mavs star is then seen taking his son to the car. Meanwhile, Brittany Renner and her mother are seen continuously shouting at the forward, which finally results in him snapping and replying, “Suck my d–k.” To Renner’s mother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To which she responded with, “If I had one, I would.” However, things didn’t even end there. In fact, it got worse with everyone from PJ to his wife, Alisha Chanel, who was sitting in the car, to Renner and her mother cursing at each other, as the couple drove out of the driveway. “$170,000 to your h-e with $11,000 in your son’s bank account,” Renner yelled at Washington as he pulled his vehicle out. Speaking of financial struggles, this isn’t the first time Brittany Renner has publicly spoken about her struggles with money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brittany Renner opens up about her financial struggles

Everything began when the former couple first met at a University of Kentucky game with Renner then being a 26-year-old and Washington 20, back in 2019. Then the two fell for each other and started dating. Soon, the forward was drafted into the league by the Charlotte Hornets and wanted to start his own family.

AD

However, even then, the couple faced a lot of backlash due to the age gap between the two, which they ignored, as Renner gave birth to their son in 2021. However, soon it became clear that the two were not compatible with each other, and they decided to head their own ways. This started the ongoing co-parenting issue, which led to their recent altercation with one another.

While many would assume that with PJ Washington making millions in the NBA, Brittany Renner must be collecting a significant amount in child support, that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least according to the Dallas Mavericks star’s ex-girlfriend. Last year, years after breaking up with the forward, Renner revealed the truth about how much she received in child support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Contrary to popular belief that the 33-year-old was handed a hefty $200,000 during an Instagram live, she told her followers that she only received $2,500 a month, as she went on to talk about the struggles she faces financially. Meanwhile, she even labeled the Mavs star as a terrible parent during the live, something that seems to be an ongoing theme even now.

However, this is just one side of the coin, with PJ Washington remaining silent for the majority of this drama, as he seems to have moved on in life with his new partner, Alisha Chanel. So, until we hear the NBA star’s side of the story, it’s hard to come to a conclusion on this ongoing saga. Nonetheless, one thing is for sure: even though this chapter might’ve ended for now, there’s surely more to come in his family dispute.