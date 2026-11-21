Victor Wembanyama has once again gone viral for showcasing his extraordinary ability around the rim. The San Antonio Spurs superstar caught attention with an unusual dunk-like finish. However, the viral moment also brought back an old clip of center Steven Adams performing a remarkably similar move, prompting a hilarious reaction from the veteran big man.

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The Houston Rockets star accused Wemby of plagiarism. The banter began when an account shared an old video of the New Zealand center scoring a shunk during a pre-game warm-up routine.

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The clip showed the 6-foot-11 veteran executing the move, prompting the account to draw a comparison with Victor Wembanyama’s recently viral moment. Sharing the footage, the account captioned the post: “@stevenadams 4 years before Wemby.” Adams clearly enjoyed the comparison and decided to join the conversation.

Taking to his Instagram story, the veteran center tagged Victor Wembanyama and wrote, “@wemby Plagiarism.”And in another line, the response quickly added a humorous twist to the comparison. By invoking Ravenclaw, one of the four houses from the Harry Potter universe, Adams wrote: “Deduct 10 points from Ravenclaw @spurs.”

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Victor Wembanyama has already become one of the league’s most fascinating players, regularly producing viral moments. However, this time, Adams was quick to remind everyone that he might have been performing the move long before it became associated with the Spurs sensation.

The unusual moment came during the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. With 3:34 remaining on the clock, Victor Wembanyama found himself running into open space after teammate Stephon Castle grabbed a rebound and delivered a pass ahead. The Frenchman caught the ball near the basket. Given his 7-foot-4 frame and incredible reach, a powerful slam dunk seemed inevitable. However, Wemby had something different in mind.

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Instead of throwing the ball down through the rim, he jumped towards the basket and released the ball with a soft, jump-shot-like flick while hovering just above the rim. The ball dropped through the net, leaving viewers surprised by the unconventional finish.

The move immediately caught the attention of the broadcast team. Spurs color commentator and former NBA player Sean Elliott came up with a name for the unusual finish, calling it a “shunk.” The NBA also shared the footage on its official social media account, asking fans, “Did Wemby just… shoot it from above the rim???”

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Apart from fans and Adams, Victor Wembanyama’s unusual finish also caught the attention of his Spurs teammates. Center Luke Kornet was particularly impressed by the creativity behind the move. “It’s very fun. I’m a big fan of it.”

Kornet even joked about trying something similar himself, adding to the light-hearted reaction surrounding Victor Wembanyama’s latest viral highlight. But after the game, Wemby revealed that the unusual finish was not simply another highlight.

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Previously against the Detroit Pistons, Victor Wembanyama threw the ball off the backboard before catching it in mid-air and finishing with a powerful one-handed dunk. Against the Clippers, it was a different story.

The 7-foot-4 center had been dealing with a painful blister on the middle finger of his right hand, which had been aggravated by his frequent dunking.

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“I’m not gonna lie, I’ve had this blister forever, and it’s killing me. Every time I dunk, it kills me.” Wembanyama said after the game to the reporters. He further explained that the blister had likely developed because of how frequently he had been dunking throughout the season.

“So I did not [quit dunking], but if I can avoid it, I would,” Wemby added.

Interestingly, Victor Wembanyama entered the contest as the NBA’s leading dunker, and extended his lead to 72 dunks through 16 games. The unconventional finish was even officially recorded as a dunk. Despite the injury concern, he finished the night with an impressive 32 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes as San Antonio secured a 124-112 victory over the Clippers.