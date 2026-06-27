“Play Like He’s Got a Refrigerator in His Back”- NBA Rookie Makes Audacious Alperen Sengun Claim

He averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season, becoming one of the NBA’s most productive all-around big men despite continued questions about his athleticism. Despite that, he still topped the NBA’s annual most-overrated poll with 12.3% of the player vote. The conversation around Alperen Şengün has never been more pronounced, and now, a Philadelphia 76ers rookie has joined the conversation.

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Appearing on an episode of NBA 2K League, 76ers rookie Philon LaBaron was asked which NBA player he would most want to cross up in his first season. He named Washington WizTrey Johnson, a former teammate, before he moved to his superstar pick.

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“If it’s a superstar, Şengün. Şengün, for sure,” LaBaron said on the NBA 2K League show. “I be on TikTok a lot. So if you really just be on there, they be saying he play like he got a refrigerator on his back or something like that. He’s good, though. For sure.”

There’s a perception in the league that Şengün’s athleticism does not match his production.

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Şengün finished the regular season with stats that placed him in a company usually reserved for players nobody calls unathletic. And yet, his athletic concerns are not entirely without proof.

He ranks in the bottom quarter of the league in speed and acceleration metrics among centres, but the gap between his perceived and actual defensive impact has narrowed significantly. He posted a 111.4 defensive rating this season, with highly skilled offensive footwork and playmaking that creates constant headaches for opposing defenses.

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Yet, Philon’s remark wasn’t made in a vacuum. Over the past few months, Şengün has become one of the league’s most debated stars, with his unconventional style of play dividing opinion despite another productive season. That conversation only intensified after an anonymous player poll crowned him the NBA’s most overrated player.

How Alperen Şengün Topped the NBA’s Most-Overrated Poll?

The Athletic’s 2026 Anonymous NBA Player Poll named Alperen Şengün as the NBA’s most overrated player. It was a surprising result considering that he had just completed another All-Star season.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

The survey involved 161 NBA players between late February and early April on different league topics. However, not every player answered every question. The Athletic included one anonymous explanation that quickly went viral: “He’s crying every play. He’s talented, but, dude, just play hard.”

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One reason he may have attracted votes was Houston’s disappointing playoff exit. Against the LA Lakers, his critics pointed to his defensive struggles in certain matchups, limited three-point shooting, offensive inconsistency late in the series, and turnovers in crucial games.

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This isn’t the first time the anonymous poll has produced a controversial winner. Last year, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton topped the same “most overrated” category. However, he responded by earning All-NBA honors and leading the Pacers to the NBA Finals, proving that the poll often reflects player perception more than objective performance.