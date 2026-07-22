“Play With Somebody Else”: Damian Lillard Fires Back at Heat Reporter Over Disrespectful Comparison

Damian Lillard has never shied away from speaking his mind, but he also doesn’t waste words when he feels someone has crossed the line. A harmless-looking social media comment quickly turned into a pointed exchange after an unprecedented comparison. Lillard’s response was blunt, and his four-word message made it clear he wasn’t entertaining the disrespect.

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The exchange unfolded on X after Sports Illustrated writer Major Passons shared a video of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell working out with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece. Along with the clip, Passons took a swipe at Lillard, writing, “Davion doing what Dame wouldn’t even do.”

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Damian Lillard didn’t let the comment slide.

Retweeting the post, he responded, “lol mfs don’t want Dame to tell it. Be thankful I ain’t running my mouth like these other suckas… carry on.” His message hinted that there was more to his time in Milwaukee than outsiders knew. When Passons quickly replied, “Dame it was a joke,” Lillard ended the exchange with a firm response. “Play w somebody else.”

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The back-and-forth stemmed from a workout session in which Mitchell and Giannis trained together at Filathlitikos Gym in Zografou, Greece.

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After the Heat acquired the Greek Freak in a blockbuster deal that sent Tyler Herro to the Bucks, Mitchell has taken center stage.

Many expect him to take over the Heat’s starting PG role and become a primary playmaker. Working out with his superstar teammate naturally generated excitement among fans eager to see the partnership develop before the season begins.

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Passons used that moment to draw a comparison with Damian Lillard’s stint alongside Giannis in Milwaukee. First off, it’s obvious that Passons wasn’t comparing Dame’s skills.

The comment hints at the chemistry.

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The immediate implication was that Mitchell had already shown more initiative than Lillard ever did by joining Giannis overseas for offseason workouts.

However, the comparison ignores the larger context surrounding Lillard’s time with the Bucks.

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With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo often scrutinized for not appearing together during the offseason, there was never any public indication that either star lacked respect for the other.

Notably, their partnership lasted through constant roster changes, coaching adjustments, and expectations after the Bucks acquired Lillard to chase another ring.

Giannis repeatedly defended his teammate throughout that period.

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“I am his biggest fan. Good or bad, I ride with Dame until the f*****g end,” Giannis said. “I ride with Dame. Like I’ve been saying this over and over again. This. Is. His. Team.”

Those comments reflected the mutual respect between the two stars even as outside narratives questioned their chemistry.

At one point, several reports claimed that Lillard missed Giannis’ wedding in 2024 and attended someone else’s wedding.

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Lillard’s latest response suggests he has little interest in revisiting those narratives now that both players have moved on. Rather than explaining his side or engaging in a prolonged debate, he chose to draw a line with four simple words.

For a player who gets constantly criticized through social media sound bites, that message carried a broader point. Not every storyline deserves another round of speculation. Damian Lillard made it clear.