Players Playing Their Last EuroBasket in 2025: 6 NBA Players on the List

When EuroBasket tips off on August 27, the two-week tournament promises top-tier international hoops, with NBA stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. But while some players are ramping up for future Olympic and FIBA runs, others are stepping onto the international stage for the final time.

This summer’s EuroBasket isn’t just about the chase for gold, but also a farewell tour for some of the NBA’s most loyal European veterans. EuroBasket released a list of players who might be playing the tournament for the last time in their careers. The names on the list were Nikola Vucevic, Giorgi Shermadini, Danilo Gallinari, Sasu Salin, Kostas Sloukas, Kostas Papanikolaou, Dairis Bertans, Jonas Valanciunas, Daniel Theis, and finally Nicolo Melli. These six NBA names are preparing for their final dance with their national teams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas is now in his sixth EuroBasket, and all signs point to it being his last. The 33-year-old big man, part of the Denver Nuggets roster, is Lithuania’s lone NBA representative in 2025 after Domantas Sabonis and Matas Buzelis opted out. For Valanciunas, this tournament is about legacy. He helped Lithuania reach silver in 2013 and 2015, but has not been back on the podium since.

via Imago Imagn

In a recent interview with BasketNews, he emphasized what suiting up for Lithuania means: “I’ve always felt honored to represent my country. Every time I step on the court with a green or white jersey, I feel amazing.” The physical grind of EuroBasket, minimal rest, heavy minutes, is something he embraces: “Only the stronger survive.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

He shut down rumors of a return to Europe for now, confirming his full commitment to the Nuggets for the 2025–26 season: “The idea of playing for Panathinaikos, closer to home, was very exciting to me, but that will have to wait.” For Lithuania to return to glory, it’ll need everything Valanciunas has left.

Nikola Vucevic

The captain of Montenegro, Nikola Vucevic, has made it clear that EuroBasket 2025 will be his final appearance with the national team. “Maybe I’ll change my mind, but for now, I think EuroBasket 2025 will indeed be my last,” Vucevic told BasketUSA. At 34, he is heading into another grueling NBA season with the Bulls, and the veteran center is prioritizing longevity: “With age, I have to think about my body and recovery.”

The Montenegro veteran made his national team debut in 2011. “It’s always a joy to come and play for your country. You have one national team you play for. That’s a special thrill,” he said in an interview with Vijesti. Group B is stacked, but with Vucevic anchoring the paint, Montenegro will push for a spot in the knockout rounds. Whatever the outcome, fans will witness the final run of a player who’s defined Montenegrin basketball for over a decade.

Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari’s long EuroBasket journey ends where it began, on European soil, chasing a medal that has always eluded him. At 37, he’s made it official: “This will be my last summer with the Italian national team,” he told Pianeta Basket in April. It’s been an emotional road. Gallinari missed EuroBasket 2022 due to injury and spent a year away from the NBA. This summer, he returned to form, winning a title in Puerto Rico with Vaqueros de Bayamon and earning Finals MVP. Now, he hopes to cap it off with a medal.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gallinari spoke candidly: “What’s missing is a medal with the national team, and then I could be happy.” Despite missing eight summers due to injury, Gallo remains the face of Italian basketball, past, present, and now, saying goodbye.

Dairis Bertans

Dairis Bertans has been the steady heartbeat of Latvian basketball since 2010. Now 35 and still playing domestically for VEF Riga, he’s poised for one final shot at EuroBasket glory, this time on home soil in Riga. Latvia almost got through the semifinals at the 2023 World Cup, but Bertans missed it due to injury. Now healthy, he’s back in the mix and hopes to lead the team with those gritty veterans and explosive young talent.

Averaging 21.7 points during FIBA Champions League qualifiers and a major contributor in the Latvian league, Bertans’ last dance could be a celebration or a heartbreaker. Either way, he closes his national team career where it began, among his people, in his city.

Daniel Theis

Daniel Theis helped lead Germany to their best basketball era, EuroBasket bronze in 2022, and a FIBA World Cup title in 2023. Now 33 and playing with AS Monaco, Theis knows the clock is ticking. The next EuroBasket will take place in 2029, when he’ll be 37.

With Germany’s frontcourt future in good hands, this summer looks like the right time for a changing of the guard. For now, Theis remains central. His veteran presence and EuroLeague success, including 12 points and 8 rebounds in this year’s EuroLeague title game, make him a pillar in Germany’s hunt for another medal. He’s locked in with Monaco through 2026, and though the NBA door may be shut, the EuroBasket one is closing right now.

Nicolo Melli

As Italy transitions from one legend to the next, Nicolo Melli stands tall as the Azzurri’s new flagbearer. But the 34-year-old isn’t immune to the passing of time. “I was so happy,” he said after finally winning the EuroLeague this season with Fenerbahçe. “I had been close to winning the EuroLeague twice before, but the opportunity just didn’t come.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A text from Gianluca Basile added humor and urgency: “‘Play well, because you’re old and the doors are closing.’” Melli laughed, but he knew the truth. Italy is already planning for the future, building around younger players like Matteo Spagnolo and Gabriele Procida. So, EuroBasket 2025 could be Melli’s final major tournament.

While fans prepare to celebrate stars like Jokic, Doncic, and Giannis, the farewells of veterans who’ve carried their nations through decades of highs and heartbreaks will also be a major part of the upcoming weeks. And whatever happens between now and September 14, their names are already etched into their countries’ basketball legacies.