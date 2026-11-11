“Players Should Start Talking Crazy Too”: Draymond Green Warns Doc Rivers and Kings HC After Giannis Antetokounmpo Jab

Doc Rivers faced swift backlash for his comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo, which rehashed JJ Redick’s famous critique of the veteran coach, drew pushback from Jason Kidd, and prompted the crew on Nightcap to declare the criticism entirely warranted. Doug Christie didn’t get the memo and took his cue from Doc. That’s why Draymond Green had to warn the coaches that this could turn into a two-way street.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Golden State Warriors veteran stepped up to defend Giannis following recent media criticism from former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie. Speaking on his podcast, Green emphasized the difficulty of guarding Giannis and the need for team effort against him, while broader player sentiment highlighted concerns about coaches publicly criticizing stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, what it does go back to is when JJ Redick went crazy and said like, ‘This guy always blames his players and he never takes the blame.’ This does kind of bring that up, you know, bring that thought up of like, man, you know, like he’s blaming a player again,” Green explained. “But I will say I don’t think Doc was just trying to shoot at Giannis. But I will also say it definitely came off that way, though. It definitely came off, you know, again, when you get name-calling, and you say he’s not super high IQ and things like that, that comes off as personal. It just does.”

The backlash stems from remarks made by Rivers on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he criticized Antetokounmpo’s basketball IQ and play style:

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s not easy because he plays at this crazy downhill pace. He’s really a difficult guy,” Rivers said and then made the remark that caused this mess. “He doesn’t necessarily have super IQ at the same time.”

The situation escalated days later following Miami’s 114–108 victory over the Kings, when Sacramento head coach Doug Christie took a jab at Antetokounmpo’s mid-range shooting efficiency during his postgame press conference:

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, even the shot profile was Giannis shooting a mid-range, contested shot. We’re living with that. Tonight, he knocked them down. I’ll watch him next game, and he probably won’t.”

Now Christie’s comments are clearly sour grapes. For Green, it was a direct callback to former Warriors coach Mark Jackson’s viral statement about Stephen Curry. Given the backlash Jackson got, Green felt that Rivers and Christie should know better about the unwritten rule regarding players and coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And you know, once Doc did that, then Doug Christie took it upon himself to shoot out Giannis the next night after playing him… Talking about a top 20, top 30, whatever you want to say, Giannis is on the all-time rankings—like, that is crazy to me,” Green said. “And I say, you know, if coaches going to get to the point to where coaches start talking crazy, players should start talking crazy about coaches, too. If that barrier is no longer going to be upheld of like the way coaches speak about players, if that barrier is not going to be upheld, then the way players speak about coaches, what’s the difference? Why wouldn’t players go in interviews now and be like, ‘Yo, Doug Christie sucked last night. Look what happened to their team. They weren’t weak-side, low help.’ That’s an indictment on the coach.”

This is not so much a threat as a reminder of mutual respect. Historically, Green has always admitted that the Greek Freak puts him to work. He’s warning the figures around the league to exercise caution when assessing players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And so I’d say be very careful with all of Giannis dialogue. Number one, he is a top 20, top 30 player in NBA history. Whether he got a high IQ, whether he execute well, whether he go too fast and crazy downhill, he top 20, top 30, whatever,” Green said. “So yeah, Giannis got some things he can get better at. Don’t we all? But sitting and talking about this man like he not Giannis, the Doug Christie one was crazy to me. Like, that’s wild. And I, again, I get what you’re getting at, but some things, as a wise man once told me, some things are better left unsaid.”

The media storm follows a dramatic offseason transition for Antetokounmpo. In June 2026, Milwaukee traded the 31-year-old superstar to Miami in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and draft picks. Together with former Warriors players Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, this new experiment around Bam Adebayo has had a painfully slow start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Rivers’ comments felt like a low blow. When reporters asked Antetokounmpo about it following Sunday’s game against Sacramento, he initially expressed complete surprise at Rivers’ comment, stating he was “speechless” before adding, “That’s insane, but you gotta go ask him why he said what he said. Not me.”

Giannis did, in fact, get praised for taking the high road in his response.

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Rivers has since reached out to Antetokounmpo via text message to clarify his remarks and apologize for how the statements were framed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra firmly defended his new superstar against the external noise, noting that Antetokounmpo has been diligently refining his posture, balance, and mid-range jumpers in practice. But he made it very clear, “I like Doc, and I respect him, this is our business now.”

Despite individual brilliance from Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, the Heat have struggled to build early momentum in the 2026–27 season, standing at 4–6 following their win over Sacramento. As Miami works to integrate the superstar into Spoelstra’s execution-heavy system, Green’s commentary highlights a growing consensus among players that respect between coaches and elite talent must remain a two-way street.