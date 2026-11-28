There are games when a valiant fourth-quarter rally is enough to soothe a defeat. And then there are games like the one the reigning champions had tonight when digging an early hole left them staring at uncomfortable truths. Inside Madison Square Garden on Friday, the New York Knicks clawed all the way back from a 23-point deficit to briefly seize the lead against the Miami Heat, only to watch their NBA Cup title defense slip away in a 108–105 loss.

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Head coach Mike Brown was asked about the physical and mental toll of grinding through down-to-the-wire contests so early in the schedule. Rather than expressing concern about fatigue, the Knicks coach issued a pointed warning about his team’s recurring habit of falling behind early and relying on late-game heroics to bail itself out.

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“I think that is what it is. I’m not worried about that,” said Brown, per an X post by SNY Knicks. “I’m just worried about the fact that we’re not doing the right things to prevent that from happening. It’s like playing with fire. It worked last year; we do have a mature team and a group of guys that are going to fight their behind off no matter what the score is. It’s going to get harder and harder to do that, especially come playoff time.”

While the defeat snapped New York’s six-game winning streak and dropped them to 12–7 in the season, Brown refused to treat the close finish as a consolation. Even franchise star Jalen Brunson shouldered the blame for the late execution that sealed their group-stage exit.

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Asked postgame about losing the chance to defend the NBA Cup title they won a season ago, Brunson, who finished with 27 points, eight assists, and three steals in 40 minutes on 8-of-19 shooting, did not sugarcoat his disappointment with how the night unfolded down the stretch.

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“It’s frustrating, obviously,” Brunson said. “The way we fought back and the poor decision-making I had in the fourth quarter, honestly, throughout the game. I think that’s the most frustrating part. Just really get a chance to do so, so I mean, maybe a big picture, but just focusing on tonight, some of the things that are just frustrating.”

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Friday’s elimination was set in motion long before the final buzzer, both in the group standings and in a lopsided first half. After dropping their opening two Cup games in Philadelphia and Indiana, the Knicks had kept faint tiebreaker hopes alive with Wednesday’s 121–102 win over Cleveland. They entered the finale needing a victory by at least seven points paired with a 76ers loss to advance. Instead, Philadelphia routed Indiana 111–87, while Miami got the jump on New York from the opening tip.

The Heat buried six of their first 11 three-point attempts to build a 31–21 lead after one quarter, before a 15–0 surge in the second period to stretch the margin to 58–35 late in the half. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the glass with 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo poured in 25 points, including the decisive basket that broke a 95–all tie with 4:02 remaining.

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New York got back into the game with a 9–0 burst to open the third quarter and grabbed a 92–91 advantage in the fourth. It was hard to predict whose game it was until the Knicks had a chaotic closing window.

With New York down three, Brunson was fouled by Ryan Conwell attempting a three-pointer with 9.8 seconds left, but he missed the first free throw before converting the next two. After Miami’s Pelle Larsson threw down a dunk on the next possession, Brunson’s last-second three-point attempt missed the mark amid uncalled contact from Heat guard Davion Mitchell.

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For the reigning NBA Cup and championship title-holders, late-game comebacks have become a pattern, exemplified by the historic 29-point comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. But the Knicks were playing shorthanded without OG Anunoby, Deuce McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Andre Drummond. Karl-Anthony Towns worked through an abdominal injury to put up 19 points and 10 rebounds.

With the 76ers clinching East Group B, this win failed to give Miami direct Knockout entry. The Knicks now look to a home game against the Hawks instead of knockout-round travel. Even so, Brown’s message made clear that surviving on late comebacks will not cut it for a team chasing another championship.