Adam Silver Forces OKC’s Hand as HC Reveals Privates Conversations Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co’s Future

For the first time since 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back to the NBA Finals. There are a lot of similarities between the two teams. While the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team is vastly young, they have been relentless in setting the standards for the competition. However, a huge part in their quick turnaround from a rebuilding team to title favorites is the approach of head coach Mike Daigneault.

Coming from the Thunder’s G-League system, Daigneault started as the youngest head coach in the NBA in 2019. In just a short span of five years, his ideologies have transformed the Thunder. And it’s because of how he dove into the project that was on hand. Daigneault is aware of how the CBA complicates team building in the NBA. So, rather than add another “constraint”, the Thunder’s head coach is determined to make the best out of what is available to him.

“I don’t believe in that. Um, you know, we obviously want to have the best team we can, but I think our job is to maximize um the team we do have and to figure out what the strengths of that team are, figure out the trade-offs of that team, and then to operate within that,” he said during the team’s recent press conference.

The Thunder’s major trades have been about letting star players go. Since Daigneault took over, OKC traded Paul George and Russell Westbrook, laying the foundations for quick change. It brought in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who became the transcendent ace for the franchise. Then, the franchise depended on the assets they received by making such major trades.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault calls a time out during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Aside from SGA, three of their starters are either draft picks or undrafted signings (Lu Dort) to help bolster their core. The only notable additions have been veterans like Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to address the minor weaknesses of the roster.

With that strategy, Mark Daigneault hasn’t just turned OKC around. He has potentially created a young, fearless team that can continue for years to come. But you would be surprised with just how off-hand Daigneault is when constructing the Thunder.

Behind the Thunder’s successful draft picks

Like any other head coach and general manager duo, Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault are in constant communication. They went through “hours” of talks to build a team centered around SGA and his own system. However, in these conversations, Daigneault has never asked for a specific player. He keeps himself open to challenges.

It’s also his trust in Presti. The reputed GM is responsible for drafting some of the modern-day legends. Kevin Durant, Westbrook, and James Harden all became MVPs in their careers. Going further down his resume, you realize the incredible eye for talent Presti possesses. So even when they are discussing the draft and the team’s future, Mark Daigneault is a man of very few words.

“Sam and I talk all the time about, you know, the players that are here, the team that’s here, the roster, the draft. and he’s incredibly inclusive in that process, and we’ve had, you know, hours and hours and hours of conversations about that.. But I try not to bring a strong hand to that conversation. I try to bring a lot of open-mindedness, and a lot of flexibility to that conversation because I think ultimately that’s how I can best contribute to us being successful,” Mark Daigneault said about his thought process during the draft.

How’s that repaid him back? The systematic head coach has some of the brightest young stars who have looked ready for the big stage since they came in. Jalen Williams became an All-Defensive guard, Chet Holmgren is one of the marquee shot blockers in the league, and Cason Wallace’s two-way threat has raised the bar of the current Thunder roster.

For the future, several complications will hit the Thunder. Their young stars’ value is going to soar, especially if they win the championship this season. Keeping the exact same pieces together may even be unlikely. However, Mark Daigneault is set in his approach. Just as the players have to adapt to different head coaches, he will find a way to do the best with what is presented to him.