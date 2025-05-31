America Begs Scott Foster to Take Action as Knicks’ Take 6-Figure Financial Decision vs Pacers

There are expensive seats. Then there are “sitting behind Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at MSG for Game 7 of a New York Knicks series“ seats. And if that sounds specific, it’s because that exact experience might now cost you a jaw-dropping amount for just two tickets.

$253,487, That’s not a typo. That’s the current listing on TickPick for a pair of courtside seats to a potential Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.

If this game happens, it’ll be more than just a high-stakes clash between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers—it’ll also be the closest thing basketball has to a red-carpet gala. For fans with courtside dreams and Wall Street wallets, the proximity price is reaching unprecedented levels.

And it’s not just about the seat—it’s about the moment. If the series goes to Game 7, the New York Knicks would have come back from a 3–1 deficit. A historic comeback is on the line. Courtside next to the celebrities. If you’re going to pay a quarter-million for a seat, it might as well be now.

To understand how bonkers this price is, let’s put it in perspective. During the 2024 NBA Finals between the Thunder and Celtics, the most expensive seat listed was $27,212. Back in 2019, two courtside seats for the Warriors-Raptors Finals went for $101,015 combined.

LeBron’s record-breaking night in 2023? Courtside tickets were being resold for $92K to $121K apiece, with a pair reportedly closing at $242K after fees. Even the 2025 regular season saw Celtics-Lakers courtside go for $23,112 per ticket. All of those are massive numbers. But this Knicks Game 7 listing doesn’t just break the record—it dunks on it in Timbs.

But when tickets cost more than a Manhattan apartment, fans start looking for any sign the scriptwriters are working overtime—and that’s where the hope of New York Knicks enters the chat

All Eyes on Scott Foster as New York Knicks Game 7 Hopes Rise

Fans aren’t just watching the scoreboard—they’re watching Scott Foster. The veteran referee, famously (or infamously) known as The Extender, has become the unofficial face of NBA playoff conspiracy theories. And right now, Knicks fans are crossing their fingers that he’s assigned to Game 6—or maybe even scripting Game 7 himself.

“One man can get this series to 7—The Extender Scott Foster,” one fan posted, capturing the internet’s collective side-eye as New York tries to pull off the impossible.

Another fan went straight for the jugular: “The Knicks’ only hope is help from the refs—tonight was a prime example.” Subtle? Not really. But subtlety isn’t exactly the vibe when playoff destiny feels like it’s riding on every whistle.

Then came the bars. “He Fosters by letting them Scott Free,” one user wrote, dropping a pun that could double as a Drake lyric. The joke’s funny—but the belief behind it is real. Foster’s Whistle has reached urban legend status, and fans are leaning into the myth like it’s gospel.

Zooming out, the stakes only get wilder. “This is what the world wants,” declared another fan. A historic 3–1 comeback. A Game 7 at the Garden. A celebrity-packed crowd. Adam Silver in a skybox silently nodding in approval.

Celtics fans weren’t safe either. “Still mad Boston got eliminated, huh?” someone chirped, fanning the flames that the league might want a new drama now that its top seed has tapped out.

But the final word? “All eyes on him now—Game 7 destiny lies in his hands.” Right or wrong, fair or foul, Scott Foster has entered the spotlight. And if the Knicks pull off the unthinkable, it won’t just be a New York fairytale.