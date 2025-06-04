America Fears for NBA Finals After League Confirms 12 Referees for Pacers vs OKC Thunder Series

It’s official: the NBA Finals are here, and somehow, the loudest buzz isn’t about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s midrange sorcery or Tyrese Haliburton’s internet-breaking assists—it’s about the 12 referees the league just confirmed for the series. That’s right, before the first bucket has even dropped, fans are clutching their jerseys tight, all thanks to names like Scott Foster and Tony Brothers making their annual return to the grand stage. Buckle up, this isn’t just Pacers vs Thunder—it’s the NBA vs Public Trust.

Let’s set the stage. The Indiana Pacers, back in the NBA Finals for the first time since the Reggie Miller VHS era, will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose core is young enough to still be getting carded at postgame dinners. It’s youth vs. rejuvenation, a matchup loaded with pace, potential, and a whole lot of three-point volatility.

The series tips off Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and while both teams boast explosive guard play—Shai’s footwork is cleaner than a Spurs playbook, and Hali’s no-look passes could cause whiplash—it’s the officiating crew that’s sparking more conversation than any matchup stat.

The NBA released its list of 12 referees for the Finals, including veteran whistle legends Scott Foster (18th Finals), Tony Brothers (14th), and Marc Davis (14th), alongside first-timers Ben Taylor and Indiana’s own Tyler Ford. If this were a lineup, it would be a mix of 2010s All-Stars and two guys getting their Gatorade towels ready.

To put it plainly, Foster has officiated 25 Finals games, Brothers 17, and Davis 21. Meanwhile, the two rookies are stepping onto the Finals court like it’s their senior prom—shiny shoes and all.

But here’s the problem.

Many fans are more nervous about these refs than the Thunder’s transition defense. Why? Because officiating history—and perception—can change everything in a championship series. Let’s break it down.

Fan Reactions: Is the NBA Finals outcome already decided?

“Indiana native Tyler Ford getting his first Finals appearance this year is very odd.” Odd? Maybe. But not without reason. Tyler Ford may not have been born in Indiana (hello, Lima, Ohio), but he’s basically one of their own now. A Ball State alum who lives in Lafayette, Ford’s journey began in the intramural circuits and worked its way through high school gyms and the G League before reaching this moment. It’s his first Finals, but the resume is legit.

“Shai at the line already, I love it 😭” Crying with joy or fear? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the NBA’s honorary dean of drawing fouls. His free-throw attempts are as inevitable as a Heat team making the playoffs with a .500 record. In the 2025 playoffs alone, his free-throw rate rivals some of James Harden’s peak seasons, minus the beard, plus the grace. And yes, fans and analysts alike have labeled him a “free throw merchant,” but hey, it’s not illegal if it works.

“Tony and Scott?? Yea I’ll keep my money in my pocket smh.” Tony Brothers and Scott Foster have developed reputations that follow them like missed calls in crunch time. Foster, often dubbed “The Extender,” was ranked the worst referee by players in 2023. Brothers? Also not a fan favorite, known for, let’s say, taking things personally. When these two show up, gamblers and fans alike start sweating like Giannis at the free-throw line with 5 seconds left.

“With these refs expect a game 7 😏” It’s not paranoia if the data backs it up. Since 2021, Scott Foster has officiated 42 playoff games where one team faced elimination, and those teams won exactly half (21). Still, perception is powerful, and the “Extender” nickname didn’t come from nowhere. If this series goes to seven, check the box score and look for who’s wearing the #48 whistle.

“Scott Foster hates the Pacers.” Foster and Indiana have beef—or at least that’s the vibe. Pacers fans still haven’t forgiven him for some of the calls in Game 3 vs the Knicks earlier this postseason. While there’s no official stat for “ref hostility,” fan memory is longer than Kristaps Porzingis’ medical file. One blown call, and its conspiracy theory time in Indy.

In a league obsessed with legacy, one bad whistle in the NBA Finals can turn an epic moment into a meme. Just ask Kings fans from 2002. Or Heat fans when Tim Donaghy was still around. These referees hold the power to control momentum swings, ejections, and whether a game becomes a free-throw contest or a shootout. But not all is doom and gloom.

There are steady hands in the bunch—Zach Zarba is respected for keeping players calm, and David Guthrie has quietly been one of the league’s most consistent playoff refs. James Williams is the co-founder of RefMasters, helping train future refs, and John Goble has the track record of someone you probably won’t notice (which is exactly what you want in a referee). As for the first-timers? Ben Taylor and Tyler Ford may just surprise fans. Every legendary ref had a debut Finals, and maybe 2025 is when one of them starts building that résumé.

Whether you’re cheering for the baby-faced Thunder or the suddenly swaggering Pacers, one thing’s for sure—the NBA Finals 2025 won’t just be won by alley-oops and corner threes. They’ll also be shaped by the sound of a whistle, the angle of a charge call, and the subtle shrug of a ref pretending he didn’t just ruin your parlay.

So pop the popcorn, keep your receipts, and try not to scream at the screen when Scott Foster checks in. This isn’t just a Finals—it’s a league-wide trust fall. Let’s hope these 12 officials don’t drop the NBA on its head like a rookie trying to guard Luka.

Let the chaos begin.