American Doctor Sounds Alarm on Luka Doncic’s New Body Transformation, Urged to Follow Michael Jordan’s Path Instead

What led to the exit from ‘home Dallas’ still haunts the Slovenian star. The noise about Luka Doncic being overweight has finally gotten to him. The criticism was at an all-time high after the Lakers’ first-round exit. And without wasting any time, Doncic traveled to Spain and got to work. A simple image of him slimmed down has the NBA community in utter shock. But the results of the concerns about weight pulling him down might actually cost him. That’s how a doctor sees it.

Foot Doctor Zach took to his newest YouTube video to break it down. He doesn’t think Doncic being in shape is going to work against him. However, he does think the Slovenian mechanics could be severely affected due to the drastic weight drop. Particularly, his ability to create space. Zach used some science to break it down. He explained how the additional weight provides greater gravitational force on the ground.

That allowed Luka Doncic to execute a smooth step-back, having balance under him. However, now that he has lost that additional weight, that might hamper the force he can generate off the hardwood. “Here’s the twist. In motion, that lower, more posterior center of mass actually changes how you move…,” the doctor said before pointing out what was causing the problem.

“When he planted, the top half of his body resisted that backward motion. Now that weight is gone. There’s just less resistance pulling him forward. So, he might spring backward, maybe a little bit too easily. It’s like pulling back a slingshot without enough tension,” he expanded on his YouTube channel.

via Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It’s going to be an adjustment. Controlling his pace or even deflecting defenders might be a little inconvenience. But growing up, Doncic did play without the extra mass. The quick lateral movement and his cerebral skill to read the game gave him the edge.

It’s about going back to it. But at the same time, there are also other things he can do to get used to his new weight. Foot Doctor Zach thinks he can take a page from Michael Jordan’s book.

Luka Doncic needs to apply the Michael Jordan trick

MJ had the exact opposite problem compared to Doncic. His Airness was a supreme athlete. But under the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons’ physicality, he suffered regular setbacks in the postseason. That’s where reputed trainer Tim Grover stepped in and transformed his abilities. He advised Jordan to add muscle to his body.

Foot Doctor Zach doesn’t entirely agree with Grover’s philosophies for athletes. However, in this particular case, he thinks a little muscle mass might help Luka Doncic retain his strength to face contact head-on.

“I do think if he does continue to put on more muscle mass and if he replaces the mass he had with muscle, then I think that’s when you start to see like prime Luca Doncic. I think that’s when you get the best of both worlds. So yeah, I think being the healthiest version of yourself is great, right? You’re not lugging as much around, and if you’re lugging that muscle around, that muscle is helping you, not harming you,” he said about Doncic putting on muscle.

For a prototypical athlete, you would imagine them being toned and with muscles. But there are other core skill sets. Luka Doncic has a crafty handle, impeccable anticipation, and unbelievable instincts. However, muscle will always help. It’s a natural part of getting in shape, almost. It won’t just lead to greater stamina, but as Zach proclaims, a greater threshold to respond to contact.

There are several ways to adjust. The positive though is that Luka Doncic is taking a concerted effort to be in better shape to address some of the weaknesses in it’s game. It’s the starting ground to begin adjusting, as Jordan did.

So if all stays well, Doncic has placed himself to climb higher.