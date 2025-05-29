Anthony Edwards Will Not Make the Same Mistake Again as He Confirms Timberwolves Future Plan

Anthony Edwards rolled into the 2025 Playoffs as one of the league’s brightest young stars, carrying the Timberwolves—and the weight of an entire fanbase—on his shoulders. But when the Thunder crushed Minnesota in Game 5, 124–94, to clinch their Finals berth, Edwards felt the familiar sting of déjà vu.

Oklahoma City didn’t just win—they dominated. The Thunder shot 52.3% from the field while the Wolves managed only 41.2%. They controlled the boards 46–39 and forced turnover after turnover. Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander was untouchable, pouring in 34 points with 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Edwards never quit; he battled through a rough night to finish with 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting, along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. His –29 plus/minus, however, spoke volumes: he was fighting a storm that never let up.

If you watched closely, the cracks were already there. In Game 4, Edwards attempted just two first-half shots and closed with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting. OKC’s defense swarmed him—clogging lanes, collapsing on his drives, and daring him to make tough kick-out passes. He committed 16 turnovers and shot merely 28.2% from deep over the series. These weren’t just off nights—they were hard lessons in passivity under pressure.

Still, despite the team’s struggles, his individual three-point mark—35.4% this postseason—almost equal to Minnesota’s collective slump at 35.8%. Earlier in the run, after one of his hotter shooting performances, Anthony Edwards explained the secret ingredient behind his own growth:

“I told Steph I was working with him all summer. Big shoutout, big credit to him… he influenced me to be able to shoot the ball really well,” he told SportsCenter.

Back at the podium post-Game 5, Edwards refused excuses. When asked about veteran Mike Conley’s influence, he vowed: “I’m gonna work my butt off this summer. Nobody’s going to work harder than me this summer… I’ll try to make it happen again for Mike.”

That loyalty wasn’t just about a teammate—it was about honoring a mentor. Conley, 37, has been the Timberwolves’ calming presence all season, guiding Edwards through the highs of a breakout campaign and the growing pains that came with it. Edwards’ promise wasn’t lip service. It was a recognition that windows like this—deep playoff runs with a seasoned core—don’t come around often.

But when pressed on his offseason plans, Edwards didn’t offer the usual hype. Instead, he just smiled: “I’m keeping that in-house this time.”

A subtle shift from the Edwards we’ve seen before—open, confident, sometimes brash. Now? There’s restraint. Focus. A deeper understanding of the grind. He knows now that playoff pressure doesn’t just expose weaknesses—it defines legacies. Head coach Chris Finch summed it up best: “He’s fearless, he’s not afraid to fail… he had to go through it and prove to himself he was built for it.”

Edwards is moving from raw talent to a refined craftsman. History shows that when he takes losses personally, he comes back stronger. This summer, Edwards isn’t here to talk; he’s here to prove.

Why Anthony Edwards’ Silence Might Be the Loudest Statement Yet

Let’s take you back to the 2023 NBA playoffs. Game 5 against the reigning champs —the Denver Nuggets. Season on the line. Anthony Edwards had the ball, down three and the clock ticking. He created space with his signature step-back, launched the three… and watched it rim out. Just like that, Minnesota’s playoff run was over.

Most young stars would let that moment linger. Not our Ant. He changed his jersey to No. 5, marking a new chapter. But the change wasn’t just about a new jersey number—it was real. He fixed his jumper, got quicker on defense, and started watching film like a season’s vet. Morning after morning, gym sessions became rituals. His offseason wasn’t about hype—it was about work.

The results were undeniable. Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in the 2023-24 regular season. He made his first All-Star team. Landed on the All-NBA Third Team. Shot 46% from the field, 36.9% from deep, and 83.5% from the line. The numbers told one story—his postseason told another.

In back-to-back playoff games against the Suns, he went off for 40 and 41 points—joining Kobe as the only guy under 23 to do that in the postseason. He passed Kevin Garnett for the most 30-point playoff games in Wolves history. But more than the records, he did what no one had in 20 years: led Minnesota to a playoff series win.

That leap didn’t happen by chance—it was built on heartbreak, refined through discipline. So when Edwards said “I’m keeping that in-house” after the 2025 Western Conference Finals loss, it wasn’t deflection. It was foreshadowing.

He’s been here before. He knows what failure tastes like. And if the past is any clue, Anthony Edwards isn’t done climbing. He’s just loading for the next leap.