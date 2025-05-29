Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend Jenna Pens Emotional Note on Special Day Amid Growing Lakers Trade Rumor

Speculation and trade chatter are as constant in the NBA as tip-offs and timeouts—especially when it comes to a franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers. And now, with Austin Reaves’ name floating into the conversation, things might get even spicier in LA. But off the court? Reaves is soaking in the offseason spotlight for a different reason.

The Lakers guard just turned 27 on Thursday, May 29. And while the trade rumors swirl, Reaves is spending time with the one person who’s been with him long before the bright lights—his high school sweetheart, Jenna Barber. Typically private about their relationship, Jenna made a rare public gesture on Instagram to celebrate AR’s big day.

Sharing a carousel of photos featuring the lovebirds in holiday mode, Jenna captioned: “27!!! I’m so glad u were born, my person forever ♥️♥️”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His girlfriend wrapped her message with love and warmth on such a special day, leaving no room to hide her feelings. Most importantly, Jenna’s note of love could act as a diversion for Austin Reaves as trade rumors about him continue to gain power in the NBA world.

Offseasons in the NBA are all about such trade stories. However, this one might be a bit too wild to wrap your head around!

Austin Reaves finds himself in a storm of trade rumors

Austin Reaves may have won hearts during the regular season, but his playoff dip is raising real questions in Los Angeles. Despite averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds during the season, his postseason stats fell to just 16.2 points with noticeable inefficiency. Naturally, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have started exploring trade options. Reaves is still in the mix, but his future feels far from secure right now.

On May 24, Aaron Reilly, Reaves’ longtime rep, took to social media with a bold message aimed directly at the chatter: “Next year is going to be a show. People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second-string centers.” That clapback was a clear shot at the growing speculation that the Lakers could deal Reaves for mid-tier big men like Clint Capela or Nicolas Claxton. Reilly’s message? Reaves is worth a whole lot more than that.

And it’s hard to argue. Reaves is under contract for $13.9 million next season, with a player option looming for 2026-27. But what really complicates things is what he could command in free agency. League insiders project his next deal could reach up to $42.5 million annually—numbers that would force the Lakers to make some tough decisions under the NBA’s tightened luxury-tax apron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report recently added fuel to the fire. He revealed Reaves is likely to decline his $14.9 million player option for 2026-27, aiming instead for a free agency payday starting near $30 million. The Lakers cannot offer that in an extension. That means any team considering him would need quiet, off-the-record confidence that he would re-sign. It is risky business, especially when the numbers are this big.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Reaves is reportedly asking the Lakers to double his current salary of $13.5 million. While that price tag may reflect his regular-season value, the playoffs told a different story. The Lakers find themselves in a tough spot. Trade him now or risk losing him for nothing later. For now, Reaves remains in purple and gold. But with his rising value and the Lakers’ financial chessboard getting tighter, don’t expect the rumors to die down anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, the candles are out, but the fire is far from over. Austin Reaves just turned 27, yet his future with the Lakers feels anything but settled. Between love notes and trade talks, the noise is only getting louder. Whether he stays or goes, one thing is certain—Reaves is no longer just a feel-good story. Now, the Lakers must soon decide what to do with him.