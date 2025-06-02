Ayesha Curry Drops 1-Word Message for Stephen Curry & Family as She Gets Intimate in Public

Ohana means family. And family means everything. We’ve seen the love LeBron and Savannah James get on the internet. Well, Stephen and Ayesha Curry are not too far off. Steph’s on-court professionalism and Ayesha’s lovable personality light sparks in the eyes of everyone who follows them. But seeing the Curry family doing well on the ‘gram just gets everyone’s eyes pumping. And that reaction’s not limited to just us fans – it extends to Ayesha herself.

This was to be the Warriors’ season to get back on track. A slow start to the season concluded with them in the playoffs semi-finals by the end of it. Incredible, right? They finally got the core they needed to take advantage of Steph’s remaining golden years. But it just wasn’t meant to be this season. What was meant to be is Curry’s love for his wife and family. And you know what that makes Ayesha? She says it herself. It’s one word: “Greatful.”

Absolutely no nonsense from America’s sweetheart. She’s just like the rest of us- grateful of the Chef’s existence. Seeing them celebrate each other in the post was enough for the country to fall in love with them. But that wasn’t what caught their attention. Turns out a 12-year-old Riley Curry is almost the same height as her superstar dad was in their beachside family picture.

It’s good to see Steph’s hamstring injury not affecting his off-season plans. It’d be a shame for something like this to be a buzzkill during family time. But their authenticity really plays a huge part in the world’s love for them. You know how? All it took was a candid video of Steph in the front row of a Benson Boone concert to make the NBA world fall for their charm.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry seen getting intimate at the Benson Boone concert

It was quite refreshing to see Steph singing to Boone’s majot hit “Beautiful Things”. It really showed how down to Earth their family is. The Curry fam attended pop singer Benson Boone’s set at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. Steph’s white cowboy hat and three-piece outfit and Ayesha Curry’s sleek black top kinda put the pin down on their ability to stay on top of the fashion world too. Simple, yet elegant.

Curry’s whiskey brand Gentleman’s Cut was a sponsor at the festival (with a lounge and tastings), and he spent the day promoting it while watching music performances. He even captioned a post saying, “Good music & even better drinks. Taking some time to relax and have a drink with @gentlemanscutbourbon. Cheers to a beautiful weekend in the valley!” But the posts on Ayesha’s Instagram were the tell-all for the fans. It was wholesome seeing the pair get intimate in public, not shy of the massive popularity that comes with being adored worldwide.

Don’t worry, Ayesha Curry- you’re not the only one greatful for the existence of Stephen Curry and your beautiful family. Sure, the problems of being a superstar family could lead to the inability to live a normal life. But that Benson Boone concert was a one-way ticket to the fans knowing- they’re just like us.