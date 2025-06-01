Ben Stiller Starts Beef With NBA Legend Reggie Miller as Timothee Chalamet and Celebrities Leave After Knicks Loss

There’s a certain heartbreak only Knicks fans know—the kind that shows up every spring, wearing playoff hope like cologne, only to vanish in a cloud of regret. Add celebrity courtside sightings, a sold-out courtside, and a red-hot Pacers team to the mix? That’s the recipe for yet another classic New York letdown. Game 6 was a collision of expectations and reality in front of millions, and a few very famous faces, including Reggie Miller, yet again.

Yes, Timothée Chalamet was there. Yes, Kylie Jenner, the so-called Knicks lucky charm, was, too, proving once again that superstition and irony go hand in hand. The Knicks melted down in prime time—overwhelmed, over-matched, and out of answers. While fans were left doom-scrolling for solace, it was a tweet from one of New York’s most famous diehards that summed it all up in one line. Enter, Ben Stiller.

From Miller being called out for his Indiana ‘bias’ to Tom Thibodeau blasting refs and Tyrese Haliburton channeling his inner Reggie Miller with the iconic choke celly, the Pacers-Knicks series did not have a single dull moment. But in the middle of these off-court commentary and on-court actions, it was Ben Stiller’s constant dig at the Pacers that stole the show. Remember the 2024 playoffs, when Stiller photobombed Reggie Miller on live TV and yelled, “The Boogeyman.” Well, after the Pacers dominated the Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Saturday, Stiller could not help but let his true emotion fly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stiller’s latest X post is stirring up Knicks fan circles, and not just because he’s Hollywood royalty. After the Pacers steamrolled the Knicks, sending Indiana straight to the NBA Finals, the 59-year-old took to X with a perfectly timed clap-back: “This is where I am glad I live in a free country and can mute Reggie Miller.”

Yes, that Reggie Miller. The Pacers legend who’s basically Knicks Twitter’s ultimate frenemy. Stiller, a diehard Knicks fan, wasn’t holding back his frustration as the beloved team bowed out of the playoffs, and how! While Miller’s post-game commentary has always been pointed (and sometimes merciless), Stiller’s tweet captures the emotional rollercoaster Knicks fans endured—admiring Pacers’ dominance while longing for a win that never came.

For Stiller and the Knicks faithful, it was a bitter night, but the Knicks’ long-suffering fanbase knows the heartbreak all too well. Because when the stakes are this high, the pain cuts deep, and sometimes you just have to mute the noise.

Reggie, the Knicks, and a rivalry that just won’t die

The irony of Reggie Miller becoming the voice of national Knicks broadcasts isn’t lost on anyone in New York. Knicks fans haven’t forgotten Miller’s villain era in the 90s—his clutch shots, his infamous choke gesture, and those brutal playoff showdowns that defined the Knicks-Pacers rivalry. And now, decades later, he’s in the booth, providing commentary while the Pacers once again send New York packing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Miller didn’t hold back during Game 6, as the Pacers carved up the Knicks’ defense possession after possession. While much of the world may see Reggie as just another analyst, Knicks fans hear every word through the filter of history, and many don’t find it charming. Stiller’s tweet felt like a collective sigh of Knicks Nation: “Enough already, Reggie.”

For the Knicks, the box score told a story of effort that just wasn’t enough. OG Anunoby led the team with 24 points, while Brunson just added 19. But outside of brief scoring bursts, New York struggled to find rhythm. And despite Karl-Anthony Towns’ contributions of 22 points, it was clear the Knicks were running on fumes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indiana, on the other hand, put on a clinic. Siakam exploded for 31 points, while Tyrese Haliburton stuffed the stat sheet with 13 assists and 6 rebounds. The Pacers’ high octane tempo left the Knicks scrambling to catch up. It was a balanced attack—everyone from the starters to the bench played their part in what looked like a team peaking at exactly the right time.

And now, for the Knicks, the season ends with more questions than answers. For the Pacers, it’s validation. A young core, bold trades, and playoff poise—it’s all come together. With Reggie Miller back in the narrative once again, it almost feels like basketball fate. Ben Stiller’s tweet may have been cheeky, but it wasn’t just about muting Reggie. It was about a rivalry still very much alive, a franchise haunted by its past, and a fanbase still waiting for a different ending.