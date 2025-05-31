Big Offseason Target Emerge for Lakers Amid Jaxson Hayes’ Uncertain NBA Future

Another Lakers season in the books, another offseason kicking off with more questions than answers, and that familiar, almost deafening, buzz of “what now?” hanging heavy over LA. After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the hunt is on to retool around their stars. One key area of concern? The center position, especially with Jaxson Hayes’ future in purple and gold looking pretty murky.

Hayes, who was the Lakers’ only legitimate center on the roster after that blockbuster Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, might be bouncing, according to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints. Word is, Hayes, now an unrestricted free agent, “wasn’t thrilled about his role disappearing in the postseason and the money he lost as his minutes dwindled.”

You can’t really blame the guy. He played a grand total of 31 minutes in that five-game beatdown by the Minnesota Timberwolves and was straight-up benched for the deciding Game 5. He even said the coaches told him to “just stay ready” because they were “going to try some other things out.” Ouch. That’s a tough pill to swallow after a regular season where he averaged a decent 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, shooting a super-efficient 72.2%.

There was even a stretch where he was starting and looked like he could be the center of the future, feasting on lobs from Dončić and bringing energy on D. But when the playoffs hit, his role vanished as Coach JJ Redick went small against the bigger Wolves. Now, sources say the Lakers are “weighing Redick losing faith in him” and the potential awkwardness if they bring in his replacement.

So, what kind of a center are they looking for? Lakers president Rob Pelinka laid it out. He said it’d be “great to have a center that was a vertical threat, a lob threat, and someone who can protect the interior defensively.” He also mentioned being open to “spread centers that can protect the rim.” Translation: they need an athletic big who can finish and defend, but they’re keeping their options open. The problem? The Lakers aren’t exactly swimming in cash to go sign an All-Star center.

It looks like the trade route is their most likely path, which probably means dangling rookie Dalton Knecht, their 2031 first-round pick, and a bunch of expiring contracts as salary filler. And yeah, a fan favorite like Austin Reaves might have to be part of that package too. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton even threw out Myles Turner’s name as a “clear fit,” but that would likely require a complicated sign-and-trade and cost a pretty penny.

But here’s where the offseason plot thickens. While the center spot is a clear need, a new name has suddenly emerged as a prime target for the Lakers, and it’s not a big man. According to a tweet from NBA Central, citing Bovada odds, the Lakers are the current favorites to land guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker if he decides not to re-sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The odds have the Lakers at +235, ahead of teams like the Brooklyn Nets (+290), Golden State Warriors (+425), Miami Heat (+525), and Toronto Raptors (+900). Now that is an interesting development.

Could he be the big offseason splash the Lakers are aiming for, even with the center position still in flux? It definitely adds another layer of intrigue to what’s shaping up to be a crucial summer for the Purple and Gold.

NAW or never? Could Alexander-Walker be the Lakers’ missing link?

Let’s talk logistics first. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can sign with whoever he wants. The Lakers, as usual, are dancing around the luxury tax lines. If they can stay under that super-punitive second apron, they’ll likely have the taxpayer mid-level exception to offer, which is projected to be around $5.7 million. Would that be enough to tempt Alexander-Walker away from a Timberwolves team he just helped make a deep playoff run? Maybe.

He really boosted his value with his playoff performance, showing he’s more than just a rotation guy – he’s a legit two-way impact player. Teams without much cap space (and there are a lot of them) will be lining up with their MLEs, so the Lakers would have competition. A sign-and-trade is probably off the table if the Lakers are over the first apron, which they likely will be. So, it really comes down to whether Alexander-Walker values a key role on a high-profile Lakers team enough to potentially take a bit less than he might get elsewhere, or if that taxpayer MLE is competitive enough in a tight market.

Now, imagine Nickeil Alexander-Walker in purple and gold. This dude is insane on defense, plain and simple. He’s got that tenacity, those active hands, and he’s not afraid to guard the other team’s best perimeter player. That’s something the Lakers desperately need more of. Offensively too, his three-point shot has steadily improved, making him a reliable threat from deep. His cousin, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, knows his game better than anyone and once said about Nickeil Alexander-Walker, “He’s a really good basketball player. Great feel, great skill. It’s only a matter of time before he blows (up).”

And let’s not forget, they still need a center, especially if Jaxson Hayes is out the door. Rob Pelinka said he wants a “vertical threat, a lob threat, and someone who can protect the interior defensively.” That’s the dream, right? But finding that guy without breaking the bank or giving up too many assets is the real challenge. The Myles Turner idea is tantalizing – he fits that description perfectly – but again, it’s not very easy.

So, the Lakers are playing a high-stakes game this offseason. Getting a player like Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be a fantastic move to shore up the wing. But that still leaves the big question mark in the middle. Can they find a center who fits Pelinka’s wishlist without gutting the rest of their depth or future assets?

It’s a tough puzzle, but if they want to get back to being serious contenders, solving both the wing and center spots is absolutely crucial. Laker fans are definitely in for an interesting summer.

