Brandin Podziemski Makes Bold Promise to Stephen Curry as Crucial Update on Warriors Future Emerges

Everybody knows the potential Brandin Podziemski has. He might be one of the league’s brightest stars. And in a Warriors locker room filled with aura and class, he’s got the attitude to make it on his own. But the Golden State are still heavily reliant on a 37-year-old Stephen Curry – Podz included. So much so that it had an adverse affect on the Bay Area legend. This is something that has to change if they’re eyeing their 8th banner. And along with the sweaty headband and the trademark goatee, Brandin has the glimmer in his eye to give the Chef a shoulder to rest his head on.

That hamstring injury to Steph early into the semis against Timberwolves really exposed a lot for the Warriors. That injury forced them to rely again on two 35-year-olds, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. It’s true – their squad is ageing. But they got a lot of youngsters eyeing the mantle as well. That team spirit and youth hunger is nothing compared to the privilege of seeing their GOAT in action. That young core – led by Podz – and he has just one message for Steph: “It’s time to take it easy, my glorious king. We’re there for you.”

“I think that for him to know that he got some young guys that’s willing to help and that can release some pressure and some stress for him throughout the year. Obviously he’s getting older, so is Jimmy and Dray. And so for them to know like, “Hey, we got a little young core group of guys that can win us some games out 82 when they might not have a best night or they need to take some nights off,” I think that helps them,” said Podz on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

via Imago Mar 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Warriors don’t have long before Curry retires. And that day isn’t far off for Green and Butler either. So, for Brandin Podziemski to say this with confidence is a huge plus for Steve Kerr. Even with this ageing squad, they managed to reach the semis in convincing fashion. The future’s looking up for them.

But will that future be with Podz? His career didn’t really get off to the flyer he thought it would after a ridiculous collegiate career. He’s still on his 4-year, $16,239,819 contract he signed with the Warriors in 2023. Will he look for a way out? No, he won’t. Why, you ask? Just one word – loyalty.

Brandin Podziemski excited for the future, 100% committed and loyal to the Warriors

Brandin and Harvey Specter have one common notion: Loyalty is a two-way street, And Podz walks that street with all the confidence in the world. Why? It’s due to the Warriors showing him loyalty when he wasn’t at his best. And he’s aiming to repay it in the best way he can – by letting his play do the talking.

“Loyalty is a big thing. Just even growing up as a kid, you’re loyal to the people that are loyal to you… Through struggles, maybe with injury or performance, like, that’s big as a young player. When you see like you’re struggling or things aren’t going your way and the team doesn’t go away from you… that’s big for somebody’s mental and it’s big for somebody’s performance.”.. Golden State… invested in me… despite having, you know, Hall of Famers all the time around me. And so it was pretty cool to be wanted as a young player,” said Podz on the pod.

They showed him all the love he’s wanted from his employers. And he plans on being there for a long, long time. “You want to be with that team that invested from you from the start when you hadn’t accomplished anything. And so that’s what Golden State has done for me. And so for me to be here for as long as I can, you know, that’s obviously the goal.”

via Imago Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brandin Podziemski’s words will nestle deep in your heart even if you’re a Lakers fan. Podz is in his formative years, and the Warriors‘ resident “Jack Harlow” isn’t going anywhere for a while.