Calls Mount for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner to Travel 711-Miles After Strange Connection With Knicks Surfaces

The NBA playoffs are all about wild hope and crazy superstitions, right? Every fan’s got their lucky jersey or that special spot on the couch. And when your team, like the New York Knicks, is in a dogfight of an Eastern Conference Finals, battling back after being down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers, you better believe fans are grabbing onto any good luck charm they can find. Right now, for Knicks Nation, that lucky charm might just be a certain Hollywood power couple.

So, what happened in Game 5 to get everyone buzzing? The Knicks, with their season on the line at Madison Square Garden, pulled off a massive 111-94 win! Jalen Brunson was a beast, dropping 32 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns came up huge with 24. This win clawed the series back to 3-2, with the Pacers still leading, but now the Knicks have a real shot, and the series heads back to Indiana for a do-or-die Game 6 for New York.

Now, here’s where it gets fun. The sports media outlet “The Score” dropped this gold on Instagram that has Knicks fans going wild. They pointed out a pretty hilarious connection: the New York Knicks are apparently a perfect 2-0 in playoff games this season when both Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are in the building, cheering them on courtside. You heard that right. Two appearances, two huge Knicks wins. “The score” even cheekily suggested, “Kylie Jenner needs to make the trip to Indiana with Timothée Chalamet for the Knicks’ sake. 😅”

It’s no secret that Timothée Chalamet is a legit, die-hard Knicks fan. The dude’s been spotted at Madison Square Garden plenty of times over the years, repping the orange and blue, totally into the game like any other New Yorker. However, this Game 5 showdown against the Pacers marked Kylie Jenner’s return to Madison Square Garden for a Knicks playoff game for the first time since back on May 12th.

That previous game? Oh, just a little something where Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner, and Timothée were all sitting courtside as the Knicks took down the Boston Celtics in a super important Game 4 during the second round. So, you connect the dots: that clutch Celtics victory, fueled by Brunson’s heroics, plus this huge Game 5 win against the Pacers, means Timmy and Kylie are officially undefeated as the Knicks’ celebrity good-luck duo!

Keeping up with the New York Knicks’ wins? Fans plead for Indy appearance

With a track record like that, you just know Knicks fans are running with this “Timmy and Kylie are our good luck charms” theory. Knicks fans will latch onto any sliver of hope, any potential good luck charm they can find. The reactions are just gold. You’ve got fans going full movie-nerd with it, with one comment perfectly capturing the almost mythical status Timothée Chalamet has right now: “The Lisan Al-Gaib effect.”

For anyone who hasn’t seen Dune, “Lisan Al-Gaib” is basically the prophesied messiah, the one who will lead his people to victory. So yeah, Knicks fans are out here anointing Timothée Chalamet as their playoff savior. You absolutely love to see that level of commitment to the bit! It’s that kind of “he’s not just a fan, he’s our chosen one“ energy that makes playoff fandom so wild.

Then there’s the practical (and hilarious) side of things. If they’re the good luck charms, well, the Knicks need them on the road, right? Another fan chimed in with a suggestion that probably got a million likes: “It sounds like he needs to take her to Indiana for game 6 instead of Ben Stiller 😂”

Poor Ben Stiller, another die-hard Knicks celeb fan, catching a stray! But you get the point. Fans are desperate. If Timmy and Kylie are the secret sauce, then get them on a plane, 711 miles and all, to Indianapolis, ASAP! It’s that classic playoff bargaining: “Okay, universe, if this is what works, we’ll do whatever it takes!”

And that “whatever it takes” mentality is strong with this fanbase. They know the odds are still stacked against them, trying to win two straight, including one on the road, to make the Finals. As one fan put it, perfectly summing up the mood: “They need every advantage possible 😂”

But let’s be real for a minute, Game 6 in Indiana is going to be an absolute monster. The Pacers will be foaming at the mouth in front of their home crowd, desperate to slam the door on the Knicks and avoid a Game 7 back at the Garden. The New York Knicks have proven they can win tough road games, but marching into that kind of hostile territory with your season on the line, still needing to win two straight to advance? That’s a monumental ask. It’s the kind of pressure where fans start doing anything for good luck – if you wore mismatched socks for the Game 5 win, you’re definitely not changing them for Game 6, no matter how smelly they get!

Of course, you can’t have a good playoff superstition battle without a little friendly fire from the other side! One Pacers fan, clearly just poking some good-natured fun and getting in on the “lucky charm” debate, pointed out: “Pacers are 1-0 when John haliburton is in attendance”.

We all know how Pops was actually barred from attending Pacers games for a stretch earlier in these playoffs – eight games, to be exact – after an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first round, a situation where Tyrese even condemned his father’s actions. But now the Indiana Pacers have allowed John Haliburton to attend the game. It’ll definitely be interesting to see.

But Knicks fans aren’t backing down. The message to their celebrity power couple is loud and clear. You gotta love playoff season. It turns rational adults into believers in the power of celebrity attendance records. Whether Timothée and Kylie actually make it to Indiana for Game 6 or not, one thing’s for sure: Knicks fans will be doing everything in their power, superstitions and all, to will their team to a win.