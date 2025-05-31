Draymond Green’s Heartfelt Gesture for 1YO Daughter Leaves Wife Hazel Renee Emotional After Surprise LA Night

The offseason has unofficially started. With the NBA season reaching its twilight, the teams that have been eliminated have already started gearing up for the upcoming one. However, before we head into the official offseason, the remaining time provides an opportunity for the players to have a relaxing summer before they head for their respective camps for next season. One such team that has been knocked out is the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are eyeing a comeback next season. However, before that the Draymond Green, just like the rest of the roster, seems to be making the most of this time with his family.

The Warriors veteran was recently spotted at a concert in Los Angeles alongside his family. Green was enjoying music with his wife, Hazel Renee, and their four kids, Olive, Draymond Jr., Cash, and their youngest daughter, Hunni. The entire family was at SZA’s show, and it seemed like they were having a great time. Especially after Draymond’s better half took to Instagram to share the night’s experience with her followers. If you are not aware, Hazel Renee is an actress as well as a mom to four. The 39-year-old has worked on several television shows and music videos. This has led her to amass a massive social media following of over 154 thousand on Instagram alone.

Of course, her followers were eager to know how the family night went. So, Hazel dropped a series of stories from the concert featuring wholesome pictures of all four of their kids wearing SZA merch and having a great time. While every moment like this is special, what made his show even more special was the fact that this was a surprise for Draymond and Renee’s kids. Yes, the couple arranged everything and kept it a secret from the kids until the night of the show, especially for Hunni. “The surprise was low-key really for this one.” Hazel wrote on her IG story with a cool selfie with Hunni. However, it wasn’t all about the kids, as Draymond Green and Hazel Renee also shared a wholesome moment.

via Imago Credit: Essence

We are all aware of how tiring concerts can get, especially for the kids. That was something that happened with the couple’s youngest daughter, who seemed to have fallen asleep. However, Draymond, being a great dad, took his daughter into his lap and ensured that she slept well. This gesture from the Warriors veteran melted the heart of his wife. “Loove this mannn @money23green deeeep. He looove our babies down And Cash is in heaven. He reminds me soo much of my daddy Boo.” Renee wrote another story where Green was seen putting their 1-year-old daughter to sleep. It was really cute, a father-daughter moment and also a proud moment for Hazel, who saw a glimpse of her own dad in Draymond Green.

However, this isn’t the first time the couple has supported each other. Recently, the Warriors center was seen giving his wife flowers.

Draymond Green sends a two-word message to Hazel Renee

The Golden State Warriors’ season came to a disappointing end, as they crashed out of the second round. However, there were a lot of positives to take from this season. One of them is the Warriors veteran being named in the All-Defensive first team. Now, the focus is shifted to the upcoming season, as the franchise looks to maximize its chances of winning a championship with its veteran core. Nonetheless, with the season now done and dusted, Green is making sure that the spotlight is on his better half.

via Imago Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates a turnover by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Yes, the Warriors star had nothing but words of appreciation for his wife, Hazel Renee, as she celebrated a major milestone in her professional career. Recently, Green showed his support by posting the trailer of Renee’s latest movie, “The Final Play,” on his Instagram story. He tagged Hazel Renee and wrote a two-word message for her lovely wife. “Movie Star,” he wrote. Green’s message came just before the release of the movie on Amazon Prime. Renee, who has worked really hard for this role, was also excited about the role.

The movie is based on the story of a retired basketball player, Breylon McNeil, and features Draymond Green’s wife as the lead actress. It blends heart and humor and is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Not just Green, even Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha was also excited to see Renee take a major step in her career. She has previously starred in shows like Empire and Power Book IV: Force. However, this is one of her biggest roles yet. Although she’s no stranger to the screen, now she’s stepping into a whole new world, and we wish her the best.