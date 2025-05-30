Draymond Green Shuts Down Paul George’s Ignorant Remark After Questioning Aaron Nesmith & Others

Paul George created a storm with his recent comments about the NBA. The Sixers star feels the era of great defenders has come to an end. Naturally, it caused an uproar, and why wouldn’t it? The young crop has only just blossomed. So Draymond Green stood up for them.

“I disagree. I completely disagree. Yeah. Um, has he seen an Amen Thompson play basketball? I completely disagree. I think have you seen [Aaron] Nesmith?” Green said on his podcast.

The Warriors forward, who has managed to carve a HOF-worthy career by being an elite defender, thinks just the Thompson twins negate PG13’s argument. But what he was mostly against was George not giving these players a chance. There’s an imminent shift that’s hitting the NBA. And Draymond Green is hopeful that there are players such as the Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith who could take the mantle forward.

“I think when you look at the NBA, you’re starting to see the tide turn. Like, we’re about to have an NBA Finals, which somebody new is winning NBA Finals that’s never won before last time, right? Like, so you’re starting to see a tide turn. Cool. Like, so yeah, you got to give these young guys a chance to actually become Tony Allen, right?” Green concluded on The Draymond Green Show.

Nesmith has been an astonishing find for the Pacers. He has guarded Jalen Brunson all series long and hounded the opposition’s best players. Additionally, he provides offense that complements Indiana’s style. But he’s not the only example. Players such as Lu Dort, Evan Mobley, and Dyson Daniels are defensive prototypes capable of becoming ‘lockdown’ threats.

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

All Draymond Green is asking for is time. Tony Allen didn’t become a defensive workhorse overnight. He wants the younger era to have that same chance. However, there was another critique he had for George.

The Warriors forward feels the Sixers star isn’t fit to weigh in on this conversation.

Paul George is overestimating himself?

In Paul George taking on this conversation, he empowered his own defensive game. By all means, at his peak, George was astounding. He pressured the ball, has been an All-Defensive member, and even a finalist for DPOY. However, both Draymond Green and Baron Davis had one reservation about it.

Paul George can’t compare himself to Tony Allen.

“Paul George is a lot of things. First Battle of Hall of Famer was one of them. He ain’t Tony Allen. Ain’t never been ain’t never going to be. Uh, we ain’t going to do that. But we’ll be a first ballot for sure. Anybody who want to question that, I’ll make the argument for on his behalf. But he ain’t Tony Allen. Don’t do that,” Green said.

Allen was a specialist when it came to defensive awareness. He blew up plays with his pressure and game reading. George did excel as a defender using his instincts and long wingspan. However, he has always been known for his two-way capabilities, which is what Baron Davis pointed to.

“He has never been considered a locked-down defender. A two-way player, yes, but that’s different. That’s not locked down. that’s that means you play offense good and you got good defensive awareness, and you’re a good defender,” Davis said about George.

But speaking about the argument in concern, the NBA has several youngsters who can make defense their calling. It’s not a lost art, although offense dominates today’s game. These playoffs have made it clear. A well-organized defense has a huge influence. And not just teams, but players recognize it too.