Ernie Johnson Holds Back Tears as Rick Carlisle Gives Special Message to Inside the NBA During Pacers Trophy Presentation

This season, the Indiana Pacers weren’t just playing to survive—they were playing for history. On Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, they made that history real. With a commanding 125-108 win over the New York Knicks, Indiana punched its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. The arena erupted with cheers. Champagne bottles popped. The energy was electric—an unforgettable moment for a franchise long starved of Finals glory.

But amid the chaos of celebration, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle paused to carve out a different kind of moment. One that had nothing to do with Xs and Os, matchups, or strategy—and everything to do with legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Directly addressing Ernie Johnson during the TNT broadcast, Carlisle said: “Ernie, I just want to say congratulations to TNT on the fabulous, unbelievable run that’s coming to an end. We’re all very sad about that, but you’ve been great.”

This wasn’t a scripted soundbite for the cameras. It was a genuine, heartfelt tribute to TNT’s 35-year run as the voice of the NBA. Carlisle, a basketball lifer who has been around the game as a player, coach, and mentor, understood the weight of those words. TNT’s “Inside the NBA” wasn’t just a studio show—it was the heartbeat of the league itself.

For decades, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal made fans feel like basketball wasn’t just a game to watch, but a story to live and share. Their jokes, honesty, and emotional insights gave the league a voice that resonated far beyond the hardwood.

And when it came time for Johnson’s farewell, the impact was felt far deeper than any buzzer-beater or game-winning shot.

The Voice That Kept Inside the NBA Real: Ernie Johnson’s Emotional Goodbye

Johnson’s goodbye wasn’t just about ending a job—it marked the end of an era. When Rick Carlisle’s tribute aired, Johnson held back tears, clearly moved. For him, this farewell wasn’t about fanfare. It was about reflecting on decades of relationships, the laughter shared on and off camera, and the bond that made Inside the NBA unique in sports TV.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Over the years, Johnson became the steady heartbeat of a show known for chaos, comedy, and candor. He balanced the big personalities of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. Every segment felt like a heartfelt, unfiltered conversation among friends. It was more than analysis—it was a connection.

In recent interviews and on social media, Johnson described the moment as “a time of mixed emotions.” He said he hadn’t prepared a script for the final TNT broadcast. Instead, he spoke straight from the heart.

Johnson made it clear: this isn’t the end for the iconic Inside the NBA team. While the show is leaving TNT, Johnson assured fans that the bond remains unbroken. “It would be weird if this were the end of us together. And it’s not going to be, because the show is going to continue just on another network, on an ABC/ESPN kind of combo,” he said. The same crew—including producers and camera staff—will move with them, keeping the spirit alive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was classic Ernie—humble, heartfelt, and focused on the team. His farewell reminded fans what made Inside the NBA special in the first place: not just the coverage, but the camaraderie as well. A show that carried the game into homes for 35 years did so on the back of a voice that never needed to be loud to be heard.

As the Pacers set their sights on the Finals, they carry more than a championship dream. They have the echoes of voices like Ernie’s, the laughter and warmth that made basketball feel like home. Rick Carlisle’s tribute was a reminder that legacy lives off the court just as much as on it. And as Inside the NBA moves to its next chapter, the bond between fans, players, and broadcasters will keep the game alive in ways that no scoreboard ever could.