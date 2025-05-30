ESPN’s Molly Qerim Leaves Stephen A. Smith Speechless After Leaking Ex-Bulls Star’s Embarrassing Act

We are all aware that the set of ‘First Take’ is pretty well-known for its heated debates and hot takes. However, things switch up from time to time. Right now, the show, of course, has its focus on the Conference Finals, as the OKC Thunder has already become the first team. On the other hand, the New York Knicks have made a swift comeback in their series against the Pacers with back-to-back wins, forcing a Game 6. It was while discussing these games that things to an unexpected turn. But what happened?

Well, the ESPN show is mostly about the X’s and O’s. However, a former Chicago Bulls player, who’s now part of the panel on the show, did something no one in the studio expected. Of course, we’re talking about Jay Williams. The show’s host, Molly Qerim, asked Stephen A. Smith an interesting question about Williams. “This is for you, Stephen A.” Qerim said. Instantly, Williams got an intuition about where this conversation was about to go. “Wait, no, don’t even try it. I thought we were talking about the game.” Williams replied. Molly then revealed the big surprise for the entire panel featuring Stephen A. Smith, Brian Windhorst, and Williams.

“Stephen A, Jay just took out his pocket square.” She said. However, Jay Williams tried his best to keep ‘Fashion Police’ Molly Qerim at bay, but couldn’t. “Stephen A, it is a piece of paper folded up into a piece of paper,” Molly revealed. As expected, this got terrifying reactions from everyone, especially Stephen A. Smith, who was stunned by Williams’ action. The ESPN analyst could not believe that the former Bulls player could dare to wear a fake pocket square, that too, on national television! Smith couldn’t gather himself as he watched Williams in awe. “You got on a fake pocket square. A fake pocket square on national television.”

Smith responded after a while. Meanwhile, the show’s cameraman tried to pull the piece of paper acting as a pocket square out of Jay’s pocket but was unsuccessful. However, Molly Qerim had already gathered the proof earlier. The host posted a story from backstage that featured Jay Williams trying to make a fake pocket square out of a freshly printed piece of paper. This had everyone, including Molly and Smith, laughing their hearts out, as the host tried to gather herself for one last question. “Did you get it from the printer on set, or did you get it from the printer in the…?” Molly questioned. Jay’s reply? “1,000% right there outside.”

Well, if anyone on the ‘First Take’ panel has the right to act as the ‘Fashion Police’, it’s without a doubt Qerim. Especially after the ESPN host recently turned heads with her studio outfit.

Molly Qerim sends her fans into a frenzy with her recent ‘First Take’ outfit

While Molly Qerim caught Jay Williams lacking during the latest episode of ‘First Take’, it’s hard to think that Williams will get a chance to make fun of Qerim anytime soon. The 41-year-old ESPN host took a short hiatus from the fan-favorite show this month. To replace her, the broadcasting giant let Joe Fortenbaugh, Shae Peppler Cornette, and Peter Schrager host the show. Not many fans knew the reason for Qerim’s absence and were left scratching their heads.

However, when she returned, she was noticeably coughing, which indicated that she might have taken a break due to her health. Thankfully, she’s doing just fine now, and not only is she back in her groove while hosting the show, but she’s also been in command in all aspects, including her outfits. While many hot takes and intense debates went viral from the show, it was Qerim’s stunning outfit that stole the show. The 41-year-old wore a black and brown dress, which left the fans speechless and impressed many viewers. Indeed, she was looking stunning.

However, this wasn’t the first time she impressed the fans with her beautiful outfit. To be honest, it won’t be the last time either. Molly Qerim is not only known for her journalism skills but also for her flawless fashion. So, it’s only right that she confronted former Bulls player Jay Williams on national television. It was a great lighthearted moment that served as a stress buster for all the fans who’ve been watching some high-intensity basketball lately.