ESPN’s Mike Breen Makes Feelings Clear on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Pacers Get Crucial NBA Finals Advice

Every road arena, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes through scrutiny. “Free throw merchant” chants wrap around him as he approaches the line. It’s become a narrative. Fans don’t find SGA’s game watchable at times due to his ability to get to the charity stripe. It ignores his elegance, which has him crowned as MVP. Even Mike Breen, a celebrated analyst for ESPN, is in awe of watching Gilgeous-Alexander’s grit to win.

At times, that is what it takes. When the shots aren’t falling as usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uses his intelligence to manipulate defenders. Breen empathizes, “I understand sometimes the moves can be frustrating for a defender”. However, he completely disagrees that SGA is relying on that skill.

“I think it’s I think it’s ridiculous. Um, and I think it, you know, it’s part of the narrative to talk about it, but um, you know, we’ve seen this for years and years and years. Great players, uh, know how to get to the free-throw line. It’s a part of the game. It’s a skill and he’s using it to his advantage, and it’s obviously working,” Breen noted.

The reputed analyst does call for the officials to recognize when the offensive player is initiating the foul. But as far as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mike Breen has no doubts. He possesses the abilities of the greats. Rather, Breen noted that in the postseason, Michael Jordan went to the free-throw line more.

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.

It’s a calculated skill that immensely counts in matters of victory. It prevents the likelihood of facing runs. In the postseason, that could be a momentum killer. And for the NBA Finals, it becomes an invaluable asset to have in your corner.

Speaking about the grandest stage, how do the Indiana Pacers defend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder? They aren’t defensively feared are the Pacers. Moreover, with the Thunder having other productive weapons, the Pacers might not rely heavily on trying to stop the Thunder. But in terms of response, Mike Breen thinks they can pose a challenge for OKC.

The Pacers’ path to stun the Thunder

The Thunder do rank among the best offenses in the league. But it’s easy to see how their defensive pressure contributes to that narrative. The Thunder are masters at forcing turnovers. “There are some nights I’ve watched OKC where if you’re watching how they seem to double everybody, it almost feels like they have six players on the floor,” Breen says.

But on the other side, the Indiana offense is also unique. Their high-ball movement may open up additional steal chances. But the Pacers’ conductor, Tyrese Haliburton’s great anticipation that could play a huge role in breaking the pressure down. His pinpoint points out of tight situations could play a key part.

“I just think you have this entertaining Pacers team that loves to run up and down the floor. Um, there’s so many possessions they have where four different guys will touch the ball and only one of them will actually put the ball on the floor… Indiana, with their ball movement, might test that, and that’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” Mike Breen commented.

The Pacers’ diverse offense has turned playoff series in their favor. Their depth can take on huge roles and outshine their starters. Furthermore, their starting unit has a number of players have can become the offensive anchors on their nights. As much as OKC is favored, the Pacers have a chance to upset the monstrous team.

It is going to be an entertaining series. And with a new NBA title run in the making, it could really sway either way.